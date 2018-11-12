Your browser is out-of-date.

9 things to know before moving into your new home

Proyecto Mauricio Enriquez, EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO Modern kitchen Ceramic Beige
Moving into a new home is one of the most exciting things one could experience in their life, and this brings with it a certain lightheartedness which might cause you to forget some essential things. So here is a little guide for those, who are preparing to move into a new house

1. Note down the details of your home

Proyecto Mauricio Enriquez, EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO Modern study/office Ceramic Beige
EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO

Before you move into a new home, be sure that you have all the details noted down. Take into account the walls, the doors, the corridors, flooring, tiling, colors and so on. 

2. Dimensions of your home must be checked

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

Check the dimensions of the home before you move in. The last thing you want is a home that is smaller than you expected it to be! 

3. Including the doors and windows of your home

casa S, modulo cinco arquitectura modulo cinco arquitectura Modern houses
modulo cinco arquitectura

Having an eye for detail can work wonders for you especially when it comes to picking out a new home. Ensure that the dimensions of the doors and windows are to your liking.  

4. Materials are important in your home

Casa Legno, Graziela Alessio Arquitetura Graziela Alessio Arquitetura Country style houses Solid Wood
Graziela Alessio Arquitetura

Also, to be noted is the material of the framework of your home. The quality of the foundation determines the durability of it, so be sure to research about the materials that are most appropriate to your requirement. 

5. The new house must be worked on before moving

OBRA SOMONDOCO BOYACA , GUADUA Y BAMBU COLOMBIA GUADUA Y BAMBU COLOMBIA
GUADUA Y BAMBU COLOMBIA

Add finesse to your home by making sure that even the nooks and crannies are taken care of- right from the final coat of paint to smoothing rough edges,.  

6. The floor of your home is equally important

OBRA SOMONDOCO BOYACA , GUADUA Y BAMBU COLOMBIA GUADUA Y BAMBU COLOMBIA
GUADUA Y BAMBU COLOMBIA

Tiling plays a vital role in the overall aesthetic of your home. Be sure to pick out the right tiles in accordance with your liking. Also keep an eye out for material, color, and durability of the tiles. 


7. Electrics of your home must be checked by a professional

Proyecto Mauricio Enriquez, EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO Modern walls & floors Ceramic Beige
EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO

Call upon the expertise of a professional to check the wiring of your home. This includes any loose wires or connections that could cause you trouble. 

8. And the water system of your home as well

Proyecto Mauricio Enriquez, EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO Modern kitchen Ceramic Beige
EcoDESING S.A.S DISEÑO DE ESPACIOS CON INGENIO

Plumbing has to be taken care of as well. So be sure that you call an expert to have the plumbing checked in all areas of your home. 

9. Have a folder for all your documents

Lastly, organize all the documents for your home neatly in a document. 

Here is another ideabook for you to draw inspiration from!

Let us know what you think! 


Discover home inspiration!

