9 things to know before moving into your new home

Before you move into a new home, be sure that you have all the details noted down. Take into account the walls, the doors, the corridors, flooring, tiling, colors and so on.
Check the dimensions of the home before you move in. The last thing you want is a home that is smaller than you expected it to be!
Having an eye for detail can work wonders for you especially when it comes to picking out a new home. Ensure that the dimensions of the doors and windows are to your liking.
Also, to be noted is the material of the framework of your home. The quality of the foundation determines the durability of it, so be sure to research about the materials that are most appropriate to your requirement.
Add finesse to your home by making sure that even the nooks and crannies are taken care of- right from the final coat of paint to smoothing rough edges,.
Tiling plays a vital role in the overall aesthetic of your home. Be sure to pick out the right tiles in accordance with your liking. Also keep an eye out for material, color, and durability of the tiles.
Call upon the expertise of a professional to check the wiring of your home. This includes any loose wires or connections that could cause you trouble.
Plumbing has to be taken care of as well. So be sure that you call an expert to have the plumbing checked in all areas of your home.