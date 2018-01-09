Your browser is out-of-date.

A luxurious and modern residence in Surat

Today, we will tour a home that is very modern but with a traditional touch. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Shubham Consultant & Interior Designing, this residence has an entrance that will wow you for sure. The interiors on the other hand are trendily furnished, feature smart storage solutions and offer lots of room to move around. Read on to know more.

Stunning entrance

This beautiful and classic door is made with solid and dark wood for an elegant statement. It is a double door with beautiful filigrees and panels and impresses anyone who drops in.

Trendy bedroom

The stylish wood and cream bed with inbuilt storage drawer makes this modern bedroom cosy yet functional. The wavy pattern on the wallpaper and the bright yellow bedspread complete the look here.

Stylish closet

A large closet made of light and dark wood and sleek lines provides ample storage in this bedroom. A tallish mirror in the middle helps you get dressed easily.

Warm and relaxing bedroom

Elegant wooden furniture, earthy-hued bed linen and delicately printed screens make this bedroom very warm and cosy. There is a lot of space to move around and the white walls make for a bright ambiance.

Fashionable sleeping pad

The unique shape and stylish headboard of the bed add tons of pizzazz to this bedroom. The colourful textiles add life to the space. Note how the bed features an inbuilt drawer for smart storage.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


