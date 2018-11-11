11 storage ideas for small bathrooms

Small bathroom designs might seem like quite the deal breaker to some. But before you let the walls of your bathroom close down on you, consider what this ideabook has to say! When you have a limited space in any room in your house, what you need is clever and practical solutions. Here is a fantastic collection of bathroom ideas for those of you who don't know what to do with their things in a small bathroom.
A beautiful bathroom interior can be made all the more practical by utilization of the space under the sink. Store your bathroom necessities by constructing a storage space beneath the sink.
Another practical toilet design involves the use of a shelf in the free areas of the bathroom as depicted in this image. Rather than leaving the area blank, a wooden shelf has been made use of where you can keep your everyday requirements.
The last thing you want is for your shampoos, bath salts, soaps, conditioners and the like to crowd up your bathroom sink. So much so, that every time you reach for the something on it, you end up knocking everything else down! Shelves allow you to be more organized and the best part is that it occupies almost no space at all.
This modern bathroom picks off where the previous one left off. It makes use of the latitudinal space available with the construction of simple wooden shelves to keep the bathroom neat and tidy.
This washroom design makes use of a single cabinet right between the entrance and the shower. This bathroom is now fully functional ensuring that there is maximum utilization of space.
Here is another bathroom design idea that you will love. It involves the construction of small cabinets so as to turn the free area into storage spaces.
Modern bathroom designs allow for open shelves such as this one. You can place just about anything you like in these shelves including plants, zen gardens and so on.
Constructing a cabinet under the sink makes for great utility. You can store your bathroom essentials in the cabinet so that your bathroom is left organized.
White pattern bathrooms create the illusion of larger spaces. This works great for Indian bathroom designs especially when space is a constraint. Organize the shelves in your bathroom so that locating items couldn't be easier?
You can also opt for storage spaces that emulate a dressing table. The wall tiles design is modern and sophisticated adding grace to the bathroom.
The more the number of shelves in your bathroom the better organized it will be.
