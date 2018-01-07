Your browser is out-of-date.

12 entrance designs for your home that will leave you awestruck

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Sala Tropical Chic, Movelvivo Interiores Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

The entrance of a house is almost like a business card, which introduces what lies in store in the rest of the home. It holds tremendous potential for decoration, but is often neglected. Today, we bring you some interesting ideas to make the entrance of your home as special as possible using precise style, different dimensions, and other creative concepts. 

Let's start the tour to get inspired by these beautiful designs!

RESIDENCIA, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

1. Simple but effective

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple entrance can also be refined and effective. This is precisely the case with this design, which features a console with drawers that rests next to a wall covered with wallpaper, with an unconventional mirror and coloured accessories to complement the look.

2. Spacious and elegant

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories. Heatons Home Styling Dining roomTables
Heatons Home Styling

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories.

Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling
Heatons Home Styling

This large entrance lobby has two consoles that are arranged facing each other. The use of the same materials creates an elegant look to welcome guests.

3. Amazing

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Black-and-white mosaics, artistic chandeliers, wardrobes, a hanger with a bright coat, a tall mirror and patterned wallpaper – these are the ingredients of an entrance designed to amaze.

4. Sophisticated

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

Here the star of the entrance is its lighting! The extra-large chandelier draws attention and gives it a sophisticated touch. The blue on the stair rail and the combination of black and white in the adjacent space give this entrance lots of character.

5. Ethno-chic

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
LAdesign

LAdesign
LAdesign
LAdesign

Wicker baskets, wooden vases and accessories, and warm colours make this entrance a perfect representation of the ethno-chic style that adds warmth and brings the feeling of being in an exotic country.


6. Scandinavian

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love Design for Love Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Design for Love

Design for Love
Design for Love
Design for Love

White dominates this entrance, with a few wooden details providing relief and complementing the plants on the window sill as well as the other decorative elements. These are the main ingredients of the small-but-chic look of a Scandinavian-design inspired entrance.

7. Colourful

Interno domestico_Caserta2016, maps_architetti maps_architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic Turquoise
maps_architetti

maps_architetti
maps_architetti
maps_architetti

To separate the entrance visually from the living room, this modern open-plan space uses the colourblock technique. It’s a fascinating and daring idea, which is worth copying.

8. Now you see it, now you don’t

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Studio Associato Casiraghi

Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi
Studio Associato Casiraghi

From this  entrance lobby we can get a glimpse of the living room, which is gently separated by a shelf with compartments that acts as a decorative divider of the spaces. This is a very clever and stylish idea even for small houses.

9. Artistic

Ristrutturazione abitazione RT a Bologna, Studio Sabatino Architetto Studio Sabatino Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Sabatino Architetto

Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto
Studio Sabatino Architetto

There is no better way to receive guests than to display some paintings or artistic elements that make a great visual impact in the entrance. In this case, the paintings beautifully complement the golden colour on the floor, creating a pleasant ambiance.

10. Design showcase

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Focusing on a few  design elements is undoubtedly an effective solution to create a beautiful image in your home's entrance even when your area is limited. This is exactly what happens in this stylish entrance that stands out due to the parapet of the staircase, which is composed of a stylized grid in an industrial design.

11. Country-style

Restauro di una casa molto antica in Francia, Archimania Archimania Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Archimania

Archimania
Archimania
Archimania

In this beautiful country-style entrance, there are plenty of natural elements that represent the style. The logs of trees, whitewashed walls and lovely lighting attract attention, enticing you to step forward to discover the rest of the house.

12. Eclectic and fun

HALL Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

HALL

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Eclectic and fun, shocking and entertaining, the scene at this entrance immediately catapults us into a tropical atmosphere, thanks to the colour scheme, the pattern of the wallpaper and the plants.

18 interior gardens that will take your breath away
Which of these ideas will you copy? Respond in the comments.


