20 ideas for garden fountains in your home

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Loading admin actions …

The garden is home to one too many designs which are unique in their own special ways. When it comes to the garden, just about anything simply won't do. A careful selection of elements is of the essence to avoid a cluttered garden. Having said that, the stark contrast of an empty one wouldn't be doing justice to your home. 

One way to make your garden come alive, is with the help of garden fountains which are not only exceptionally fun to have around, but also integral in upping the style quotient of the garden. Here are 20 designs for you!

1. A garden with a fall

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make a waterfall right in the comfort of your backyard which is met at the bottom by white pebbles. Surround this space with plants and flowers of your choice. 

2. The right wall

Totum / GoGreen | Litner Remodel | Sherman Oaks, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern garden Concrete Brown
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This wall with intricate grooves running along it's surface makes for an attractive display. A bed of pebbles lies at its feet to recycle the water dripping from it. 

3. The weeping wall

Diseño de Jardin MOA-PITIC, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern garden
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Right above this wall, a fountain springs which runs all the way down to the bottom. Added perpendicular slabs, causes the water to descent in a fashion that is best followed by your eyes. 

4. Metal walled

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Unique Landscapes

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

If you don't have a bricked wall in your garden, then you can set up a metallic one. Install a fountain right above it so as to add more texture to the wall. 

5. A pond

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

A pond is also a great idea to incorporate in the garden. If you like, you could introduce some wildlife to it with fish. Decorate it with some shrubs and bushes, and you are good to go. 

6. How does a garden pool sound?

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

With a garden pool, there is a lot of room for experimentation. This includes the likes of a fountain atop the pool itself. Who wouldn't like the peace that comes with a nice Sunday afternoon spent in this haven?


7. Bamboo everywhere!

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Accessories & decoration
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Here comes a bamboo fountain which is a unique design in itself. To add more cooks to this broth, surround the same with bamboo shoots and a pebble flooring. 

8. Masquerading a natural pond

Paseo Zona Sul , Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Commercial spaces Shopping Centres
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

When space and time permits, there are no limits on the feats you can achieve. We're talking about creating your own replica of a natural pond in the comfort of your garden. Keep in mind all the elements that you can capture from a real life scene and go ahead when incorporating them.  

9. A fountain for the welcome!

Rio Novo - Lively, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

The entrance of a building often goes unnoticed which is something we would like to change. To gain the attention of onlookers, you could pick out a fountain that's right in front of the facade. 

10. Arty matters

Helen Sinclair Sculpture Unique Landscapes Minimalist style garden
Unique Landscapes

Helen Sinclair Sculpture

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

A stationary pool such as this with a sculpture of art to christen it could add a hint of subtle elegance to your backyard. Choose white walls to line it for a picture perfect detail. 

11. Water sprouts within the garden

homify Modern garden Synthetic Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

Water sprouts make for an excellent artifact in the garden. For starters, they save you some time when it comes to watering the garden! 

12. The world through a window

Casa de la Musica, Arquitectura Positiva Arquitectura Positiva Tropical style garden
Arquitectura Positiva

Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva

A large window could oversee the garden, adding the right frame to the entire garden. Fountains and pebbles on the outside bring life to an otherwise stationary garden. 

13. Zigzag is the way to go

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

With bamboo shoots you can create an impressive design or pathway for water to flow. You could create an entire board of bamboo with segments for pots and plants to reside. 

14. Engraved within the ground

moderner Garten, Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin Modern garden
Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin

Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin
Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin
Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin

In a bed of pebbles set out some space to house ponds. This has a very nice look and feel which should not be missed out on at any cost. 

Here are 6 ways to keep things trim and tidy in the backyard. 

15. The bigger picture

Paisagismo Entrada Social de Edifício Residencial - São Paulo - Brasil., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style garden
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

With large stones, lighting, and the right plants you can create a lovely entrance to your home. This idea, is much simpler to implement than you think!

16. Yet another garden fountain

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The base of this lovely garden fountain is a natural wood wall covering, which holds a platter from which a fountain springs. Highlight the high points of this design with the right kind of lighting. 

17. The inside story

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Within the warmth of your home, make your own little garden, you're escape from the humdrum's of everyday life. You could go all in with regard to the type of plants you choose to house. 

18. Straight from the wall

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro, GEA Arquitetura GEA Arquitetura Tropical style garden
GEA Arquitetura

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro

GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura

Rather than having a stream of water running along the wall of the fountain, you can have it shoot out in a fashion similar to that of the image. 

How about garden vegetables as a new part time hobby?

19. Staggered ponds

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro, GEA Arquitetura GEA Arquitetura Tropical style garden
GEA Arquitetura

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro

GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura

How about a staggered pond design which rests on wooden beds? With  a lawn to surround this design, relaxing and unwinding on a hot summer afternoon never got better. 

20. Staircase view

Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

A majestic pond which gives way to winding stairs makes for the perfect ending to this post. An added feel of the outdoors is added with the elements selected. 

We leave you with even more garden fountain ideas for you to experiment with. 

The trendy ideas of home decoration to follow in 2018


