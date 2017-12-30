20 ideas for garden fountains in your home

The garden is home to one too many designs which are unique in their own special ways. When it comes to the garden, just about anything simply won't do. A careful selection of elements is of the essence to avoid a cluttered garden. Having said that, the stark contrast of an empty one wouldn't be doing justice to your home.
One way to make your garden come alive, is with the help of garden fountains which are not only exceptionally fun to have around, but also integral in upping the style quotient of the garden. Here are 20 designs for you!
Make a waterfall right in the comfort of your backyard which is met at the bottom by white pebbles. Surround this space with plants and flowers of your choice.
This wall with intricate grooves running along it's surface makes for an attractive display. A bed of pebbles lies at its feet to recycle the water dripping from it.
Right above this wall, a fountain springs which runs all the way down to the bottom. Added perpendicular slabs, causes the water to descent in a fashion that is best followed by your eyes.
If you don't have a bricked wall in your garden, then you can set up a metallic one. Install a fountain right above it so as to add more texture to the wall.
A pond is also a great idea to incorporate in the garden. If you like, you could introduce some wildlife to it with fish. Decorate it with some shrubs and bushes, and you are good to go.
With a garden pool, there is a lot of room for experimentation. This includes the likes of a fountain atop the pool itself. Who wouldn't like the peace that comes with a nice Sunday afternoon spent in this haven?
Here comes a bamboo fountain which is a unique design in itself. To add more cooks to this broth, surround the same with bamboo shoots and a pebble flooring.
When space and time permits, there are no limits on the feats you can achieve. We're talking about creating your own replica of a natural pond in the comfort of your garden. Keep in mind all the elements that you can capture from a real life scene and go ahead when incorporating them.
The entrance of a building often goes unnoticed which is something we would like to change. To gain the attention of onlookers, you could pick out a fountain that's right in front of the facade.
A stationary pool such as this with a sculpture of art to christen it could add a hint of subtle elegance to your backyard. Choose white walls to line it for a picture perfect detail.
Water sprouts make for an excellent artifact in the garden. For starters, they save you some time when it comes to watering the garden!
A large window could oversee the garden, adding the right frame to the entire garden. Fountains and pebbles on the outside bring life to an otherwise stationary garden.
With bamboo shoots you can create an impressive design or pathway for water to flow. You could create an entire board of bamboo with segments for pots and plants to reside.
In a bed of pebbles set out some space to house ponds. This has a very nice look and feel which should not be missed out on at any cost.
With large stones, lighting, and the right plants you can create a lovely entrance to your home. This idea, is much simpler to implement than you think!
The base of this lovely garden fountain is a natural wood wall covering, which holds a platter from which a fountain springs. Highlight the high points of this design with the right kind of lighting.
Within the warmth of your home, make your own little garden, you're escape from the humdrum's of everyday life. You could go all in with regard to the type of plants you choose to house.
Rather than having a stream of water running along the wall of the fountain, you can have it shoot out in a fashion similar to that of the image.
How about a staggered pond design which rests on wooden beds? With a lawn to surround this design, relaxing and unwinding on a hot summer afternoon never got better.
A majestic pond which gives way to winding stairs makes for the perfect ending to this post. An added feel of the outdoors is added with the elements selected.
