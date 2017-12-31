Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 habits to have a clean and organized home in 2018

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

There's a whole lot of fuss about bringing optimism in our lives though, seldom people know how to bring about that change. Our living space is an integral part of bringing about this change.  A clean, tidy, organised space rids us of stress and anxiety. The most amazing aspect of having such space is that it’s born out of our habits. Our habits define our work and our living.

In the following post, we will help you inculcate some amazing habits, for a better home and better living.

​1.Love Life and Nurture it

LAS OLAS, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern living room
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Tired of watching flowers wither, seeping sadness in your living space? Fill your home with fragrance. Change the flowers and water, regularly in your flower vase. It will make you feel closer to nature and life.

​2.First Impressions

Casa Esther Puerto Aventuras, DHI Arquitectos y Constructores de la Riviera Maya DHI Arquitectos y Constructores de la Riviera Maya Single family home
DHI Arquitectos y Constructores de la Riviera Maya

DHI Arquitectos y Constructores de la Riviera Maya
DHI Arquitectos y Constructores de la Riviera Maya
DHI Arquitectos y Constructores de la Riviera Maya

You would not want your guests to flee from your gates, neither would you wish to inherit frustration every time you walk out the door and look at the dirty, mismanaged entry. Make it habit to clean your exteriors on a regular basis.

​3.Good lighting and routines

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

Night time is the right time! While lighting your home gives you a sense of position, parking your car in the exact position saves you time. Both, together help you inculcate habit of routine. So, park the car, the way it suits you best and turn the lights on and off when necessary.

​4. Organizing saves Time

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern media room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Going bonkers over misplaced stuff is a common attribute most humans possess. For this unorganised behaviour to be rectified, we need just a change of habit. Specify the area where a particular article needs to be, and once you are done using it, keep it back in the exact same spot. Rest assured, your anxiety levels will drop to great lows with this simple hack.

​5. Food and Cleanliness

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dining room Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

A huge pile of dirty dishes is a traumatic sight, especially when you have to leave early. Moreover, eating and preparing food needs hygienic surroundings. Make it a habit, to keep your dining table, bar and kitchen clean after every session.

Here are some home gym ideas to make 2018 a healthier one!

​6. Sound sleep

VL, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern style bedroom
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

When you get back from a long day at work, you would just want to slip in under your blanket and sleep. Every day, as soon as you wake up, tidy up your bedroom, change sheets if needed.

Here are some ideas for your very own library


​7. For the Readers and Night owls

Departamento CM, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

Readers and night owls have a specific need which others seldom understand. The dim but not so dim lights are preferable in the bedroom, right? Make it a habit to suit your needs and turn off the unnecessary lights. Keep the things ordered, because after indulging in your favorite reads, you will surely forget everything else. When you are done, just return the things to the way before you entered.

​8. Basins and Washrooms

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make sure you keep the accessories and bathing kit at the right place. It’s a good habit to have the washroom clean and organised as it devotes a great deal to your hygiene.

How about some rejuvenation at home?

​9. ‘Living’ Room

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern living room
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

Amazing design and setup are designers and artists fuel. The living space is where we all sit down to chill and let our minds run wild. Make it a habit to let some light and fresh air enter into your living space, while keep it clean and tidy always.

​10. Last but Not the Least

ENTRADA, Conexo. Conexo. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal Black
Conexo.

Conexo.
Conexo.
Conexo.

The last place you visit before you leave your home, is an important area. It would have your umbrella, coat and most often a mirror too. Keep this area clean and organised. This will save you the hassle of searching for your going out essentials and also make you punctual. A great way would be to keep the things back to the way they were before you left.

10 combinations of tiles that will look great in your bathroom


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks