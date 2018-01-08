Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A minimal and elegant home worth Rs. 25 lakhs in Surat

Justwords Justwords
GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Loading admin actions …

Minimalism is a rage in home design and decor right now. And this spacious residence in Surat is a very good example of the same. While light creamy hues dominate the walls of this home, sleek wooden furniture make a stylish contrasting statement with minimal lines. Every room has enough space to move around comfortably and the storage solutions are space-saving in nature. Modern fixtures in the bathroom and sensible cabinets in the kitchen make for a convenient lifestyle. Credit for the project goes to the interior designers and decorators at Shubham Consultant & Interior Designing.

Chic partition

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING KitchenStorage
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

Three sleek wooden columns come together to make a very minimal partition that has been installed to demarcate the kitchen from the living space. The lavish use of white on the walls makes the home look airy and spacious.

Trendy TV unit

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING Living roomTV stands & cabinets
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

In the living space, the abstract wallpaper and the Scandinavian style wooden TV unit make a very attractive statement. The overall look is neat and minimal.

Stylish lighting

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING Living roomAccessories & decoration
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

The simple false ceiling has been enhanced with indirect lighting as well as embedded lights for a bright feel in the living room.

Modular and minimalist kitchen

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING KitchenKitchen utensils
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

Wood, white and black is the simple yet classy colour scheme of this minimalistic kitchen. The smooth countertop contrasts the walls as well as the cabinets nicely.

Modern bedroom

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING BedroomBeds & headboards
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

Beige, wood and white make for a soothing colour palette in this simple but well-lit bedroom. The modern bed is set against a large window and the bright cushions add pizzazz here.

Fashionable wardrobe

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING BedroomWardrobes & closets
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

Smooth wooden doors, unique inserts for handles and attachment with the platform of the bed make this wardrobe an inspiring creation. It is minimal yet appealing.


Cutting-edge design

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING BedroomAccessories & decoration
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

This super stylish TV unit is very sleek and minimal yet eye-catching. And the wallpaper in the background is elegant too.

Fashionable way to relax

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING BedroomBeds & headboards
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

Wood and white is the classic colour combination in this minimalistic bedroom. The slatted headboard is visually interesting and the large window behind it features a reed screen for a trendy look.

Chic simplicity

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING BedroomAccessories & decoration
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

The TV unit in this bedroom is simply like an inverted C with long arms. It looks great against the geometrically inspired grey wallpaper.

Soothing bathroom

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

The lightly patterned white tiles of this bathroom make for a bright and spacious appearance here. The basin is very stylish and the mirror is the perfect size.

Sober and functional

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA, SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING BathroomToilets
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING

GAUTAMBHAI JAHANGIRPURA

SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT &amp; INTERIOR DESIGNING
SHUBHAM CONSULTANT & INTERIOR DESIGNING

Soft cream and beige tiles line this compact bathroom for a sober look. Modern sanitary wares and ample light make daily routine comfortable here.

Read another story -An 8000sqft apartment that will give you stunning home decor ideas

A perfect living room shouldn’t have any of these mistakes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks