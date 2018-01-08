A minimal and elegant home worth Rs. 25 lakhs in Surat

Minimalism is a rage in home design and decor right now. And this spacious residence in Surat is a very good example of the same. While light creamy hues dominate the walls of this home, sleek wooden furniture make a stylish contrasting statement with minimal lines. Every room has enough space to move around comfortably and the storage solutions are space-saving in nature. Modern fixtures in the bathroom and sensible cabinets in the kitchen make for a convenient lifestyle. Credit for the project goes to the interior designers and decorators at Shubham Consultant & Interior Designing.
Three sleek wooden columns come together to make a very minimal partition that has been installed to demarcate the kitchen from the living space. The lavish use of white on the walls makes the home look airy and spacious.
In the living space, the abstract wallpaper and the Scandinavian style wooden TV unit make a very attractive statement. The overall look is neat and minimal.
The simple false ceiling has been enhanced with indirect lighting as well as embedded lights for a bright feel in the living room.
Wood, white and black is the simple yet classy colour scheme of this minimalistic kitchen. The smooth countertop contrasts the walls as well as the cabinets nicely.
Beige, wood and white make for a soothing colour palette in this simple but well-lit bedroom. The modern bed is set against a large window and the bright cushions add pizzazz here.
Smooth wooden doors, unique inserts for handles and attachment with the platform of the bed make this wardrobe an inspiring creation. It is minimal yet appealing.
This super stylish TV unit is very sleek and minimal yet eye-catching. And the wallpaper in the background is elegant too.
Wood and white is the classic colour combination in this minimalistic bedroom. The slatted headboard is visually interesting and the large window behind it features a reed screen for a trendy look.
The TV unit in this bedroom is simply like an inverted C with long arms. It looks great against the geometrically inspired grey wallpaper.
The lightly patterned white tiles of this bathroom make for a bright and spacious appearance here. The basin is very stylish and the mirror is the perfect size.
Soft cream and beige tiles line this compact bathroom for a sober look. Modern sanitary wares and ample light make daily routine comfortable here.
