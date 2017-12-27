Your browser is out-of-date.

22 Gardens that your backyard needs right away!

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Meble ogrodowe i tarasowe z betonu architektonicznego, Modern Line Modern Line Modern garden
At times when the same old simply won't do, it's time to call for a revolution. Not the kinds that fizz out in a couple of days, but the kinds that leave you with a larger than life feeling. The garden is not exempt to the remodeling or revamping of a home. The designs mentioned in this post are peeping past your front gate, with the hope that you let some of them in. 

1. Level up

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

One way for you to make your garden stand out is via a set up such as this. Make use of elevated spaces by creating a platform. You could mix and match the flowers you choose to grow, or simply go for a single one on each level. 

2. Don't forget the walls

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Vines and creepers are effective in creating a garden that is complete in all aspects. A simple set of plants should be enough to make your garden picture perfect. 

3. The path less travelled

Sultan Konakları Villa Projesi Tasarımı Ve Uygulaması, asis mimarlık peyzaj inşaat a.ş. asis mimarlık peyzaj inşaat a.ş. Modern garden
asis mimarlık peyzaj inşaat a.ş.

asis mimarlık peyzaj inşaat a.ş.
asis mimarlık peyzaj inşaat a.ş.
asis mimarlık peyzaj inşaat a.ş.

A stroll in the park would be incomplete without pathways laden with a lush lawn on either side. With pebbles as a distinguishing factor, you could line the garden with flowers of your favorite kind. 

4. The pool affair

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ BERKANT YALÇIN, GREENLİNE PEYZAJ GREENLİNE PEYZAJ Modern garden
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

How does your very own pool in the backyard sound? Let the azure lure you into it's throes as it captivates you with each step. Surround it with lush greenery to find yourself amidst tranqulity and beauty.

5. Leave not the railings behind

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it comes to matters of decking the backyard, make sure you leave no stone unturned. The stone we're referring to, in this case are the railings in your backyard. Creepers or vines are maintenance free and the best option to deck railings with. 

6. A lounge in the backyard

Arte e paesaggio sulle colline toscane, Giuseppe Lunardini Architetto del Paesaggio Giuseppe Lunardini Architetto del Paesaggio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Giuseppe Lunardini Architetto del Paesaggio

Giuseppe Lunardini Architetto del Paesaggio
Giuseppe Lunardini Architetto del Paesaggio
Giuseppe Lunardini Architetto del Paesaggio

Why would anyone want to shun away a view as stellar as this? Place chairs in your backyard so that you can revel in the beauty that is Mother Nature. 


7. Snake, anyone?

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ BERKANT YALÇIN, GREENLİNE PEYZAJ GREENLİNE PEYZAJ Modern garden
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

There are far too many options for you to experiment with in the garden. For one, you could add a curvy path in your lawn that you can deck with roses or flowers of your choice. 

8. Pebbles

House E - E Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Modern garden
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

For matters pertaining to demarcation or division in the backyard, look to the humble white pebble for solace. The contrast of white against an all green background has perks that parks boast of!

9. A pool within a poom

The Pavilion, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

The Pavilion, London

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

This design works exceptionally well if you pay attention to the way it's structured. An oval garden, with a pool of green, engulfs a pool of blue. Surround this with potted plants and flowers and this is simply unbeatable. 

10. Pergolas

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

There's much you can do with a pergola, particularly if you choose to deck it with creepers, vines and just about anything that will tickle your fancy! Set up some chairs and lamps and you are good to go.

11. A walk down the aisle

Courtyard Garden, Dawn Isaac Garden Design Dawn Isaac Garden Design Country style garden
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

Courtyard Garden

Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

Not THAT aisle, but this one instead! With lush greenery to greet you on either side, each step is accompanied be the merriment and elation that comes with a walk in the park. 

12. An outdoor fireplace

Rural House, Lancashire, Barnes Walker Ltd Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rural House, Lancashire

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

What's more warming than an indoor fireplace? An outdoor one! With the warmth that the trees and ambiance provide, there's no doubt that you will be glued to your seat! 

DIY garden ideas, right here at homify!

13. Center piece

Meble ogrodowe i tarasowe z betonu architektonicznego, Modern Line Modern Line Modern garden
Modern Line

Modern Line
Modern Line
Modern Line

This garden which is animated by wooden poles boasts of a visual view that none other can. The natural environment that surrounds the concrete floor is exquisite without a doubt. 

14. That view though!

homify Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fill your balcony with the life that comes with potted plants! If you do not have a garden, then you can make one for yourself right in the balcony. 

15. King size living

Безмятежное, Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Modern garden
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

This next design comes with the hope that it can wow you with it's sheer magnanimity. A small creek in the middle makes this design perfect in every aspect.

16. Which one do you choose?

Espaço Gourmet em sintonia com o Paisagismo Exuberante, RABAIOLI I FREITAS RABAIOLI I FREITAS Tropical style garden Wood Green
RABAIOLI I FREITAS

RABAIOLI I FREITAS
RABAIOLI I FREITAS
RABAIOLI I FREITAS

To really show your collection of plants off, this is the perfect opportunity. You could set all your plants up in the backyard by creating shelves against a wall. 

17. A cozy space

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

Bushes tend to grow wild, and if we're being honest, wild never really was a bad thing right? It sure would save you the effort of having to trim it on a regular basis.

Small home? Don't worry, you can still afford to squeeze in a garden!

18. Lighted to lighten

Residência Copacabana, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Tropical style garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Let no wall go un-decorated! Sow a few seeds so that you can reap the many benefits of surrounding yourself with greenery on all four sides. 

19. In control

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

If you wish to take matters in your own hand, then you can do so with walls to tame the wild bushes that inhabit your backyard. 

Eight times outstanding garden fountains wowed us! 

20. The park bench

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Here's where simple really is better. A neat little bench tucked away in a nook that is overseen by bougainvillea and a trimmed lawn. 

For inspiration, take a look at this amazing garden!

21. Wooden platforms

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite eco deck,simple garden,artificial lawn
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

A wooden platform can leave passer's by's wowed by the level of detail you will have attained if you choose a design such as this. Line it with trimmed bushes for a better effect.

On a similar note, you can take inspiration from this garden as well. 

22. Fancy containers

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

Rather than sticking to the plain old hard and fast rule of having brown pots, you can opt for louder colors such as lilac. Top it off with a nice sprinkle of lilac hued flows! 

20 splendid ideas to give your living room a fresh new feel for 2018
Stay tuned for more from us


