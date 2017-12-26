14 smart ideas for your kitchen

The kitchen is a great place to start if you are looking to remodel your home. If ever the tap of ideas runs dry, you can bank on the lovely folk at homify to safeguard you to the right shore. Here are some unbelievable ideas that your kitchen can use!
Smart living seems to have overtaken most of us, waiting at the finish line for us to make it! This kitchen is a testament to that as it neatly combines elegance with dynamic contrasting hues.
Planning is of the essence, in particular, when space works against you. The space that would otherwise go unnoticed, is capitalized upon by turning it into a kitchen counter.
For those of you who like the influence of the West, this kitchen is ready for you! With the appliances neatly stocked up in one corner of the kitchen, there is plenty of room. The contrasting colors picked out do more justice to the kitchen than you can imagine.
Crimson is a deep hue which can light up a room like none other. A kitchen that soaks in on this beauty cannot go unnoticed which is why it's time for a red revolution, don't you think?
Kitchens dressed in white make for a serene appearance that makes dwelling in it all the more calming. A neat little kitchen tucked away in a corner of the house makes for the ideal getaway from all things loud and noisy.
Rustic kitchen ideas are right around the corner, here at homify!
L shaped kitchens save you a great deal of space which is something you should consider when pressed for the same. Go for colors that either contrast each other, or complement each other, though this kitchen represents the former.
The thing with neutral hues is that they can be combined with just about anything. If, however, you choose to refrain from combinations of any sort, then you can go for an all grey ensemble such as this.
Here are 10 economical designs for your kitchen.
Black is one of those ageless, timeless hues which cannot be nullified at any cost. A simple one L Shaped kitchen with black cabinets to line it all the way could incidentally, be the best company when no one's around!
Kitchen islands are genius in their own little ways, but if you're looking to top that off, then boy, do we have something for you! A kitchen island with induction cook tops are simply the icing on the cake that is this wonderful kitchen top.
Yes, this design speaks for itself I would say. The integration of a kitchen island and a dining room makes for the perfect combination. Think about all the space you're saving, at the same time think about how quickly your meals would reach you!
If simplistic designs or approaches ever appealed to you, then you might take a liking to this next kitchen. The appliances are conveniently placed on the outside, so that you are left with ample space to go about your everyday duties.
This design comes with hidden spaces for you to store away your kitchen essentials. While on first glance it might seem like a simple design, you might want to consider opening all those cabins!
Another 20 more fantastic kitchen ideas await your presence!
This kitchen takes into account the importance of natural lighting. Built around the windows, are a set of cabinets that run horizontally for the entirety of the kitchen.