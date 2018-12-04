What should I know before installing bedroom lights (6 ideas)

The bedroom lighting design is essential to making a comfortable place for you to rest at night, and also to rise and shine each morning to go about your day. It's probably the only place where you spend time in when it's completely dark, completely bright or somewhere in between. The design of the lighting in a bedroom is an incredibly important decor element for both interior and exterior spaces. It sets different moods around the house and creates visual effects throughout. Let's get inspired with these ideas and put them to practice so that you can have the most unique decor in your home!
The false ceiling is a great place to introduce lights especially if you have a large bedroom such as this. With false ceilings, you can add two layers of lights. You can have lighting between the actual ceiling and the false ceiling. You can also have additional lighting to line the false ceiling as is seen in this image.
You can have hanging lights for the bedroom which are not only a charming addition but also an additional source of lighting. A simple set of three should be able to do the trick for you though you can go for larger sets as well. With table lamps you can complete the look of your bedroom.
The bed stand is a great place to add lighting to. It's simple and easy to introduce, lighting your room up in an instant. For a wholesome look you could opt for decor that matches these lights or perhaps even have your sheets and pillow cases match them as well.
With hanging lights, you can accomplish a great deal in terms of decor. They belong to the category of minimalist designs which have the ability to light up the place like no other. For the best effect, you can have suspended bulbs that run along your wall with decor to match it.
If you're looking for an extra edge for your bedroom, then you might just find it in a mini chandelier such as this. It goes well with modern bedroom designs and add a sense of elegance to the area. You can also have additional bed lamps for a better effect.
Bedside lamps are a simple solution to your bedroom lighting problems! They work perfectly well for a smaller room. In terms of convenience too, they stand out as it's hassle free to maintain and turn on/off. For a complete look, you can have decor that matches your bedside lamp.
If you have a small bedroom that you would like to take focus away from, then having two bulbs on either end of the room is a great idea. You can opt for different kinds of bulb shades for the desired effect of your choice.
