19 images of fences to protect your home with style

Building a home is a long process with each part involving an immense labor of love. This is true of every element, even the fencing! One of the most important elements of a home are the windows, doors and that hole in the wall that allows us to enjoy the scenery, rain, air and sunlight that wakes us up every morning. These seemingly simple and taken-for-granted features are our connection to the world, and keeps us connected to reality. Fences are here to protect us and our house!
We begin our tour by stopping by at this lovely home in the suburbs with a view of nature in its finest form. The windows are guarded with grille that rests on the windowsill. The railings are very well designed and lay on a base of crisscross patterns.
Next up is an appealing grille design that grabs your attention the second you step foot into this dining area. The pattern of the railings follow a an X shape resting preceded by glass windows and a white frame.
The exterior of this modern futuristic home offers a dynamic that not many homes can boast of. The grilles of the windows and front door replicate a bricked wall with patches of wood being added in for a better effect.
Shutters don't have to be restricted to the garage as this next home on the tour demonstrates. They can be used a means of decor for the exterior of the house. You can pick out a shade that complements the color of your home for a contrasting effect.
This two storeyed home comes with blinds of every kind! What's more, the uppermost floor has two different blinds lying side by side. While grey vertical blinds stand out for themselves, brown horizontal blinds lay out an effect of their own!
Glass bound doors with a view of a pool greets us next as the vibrant colors give out a vibe of belonging. The railings chosen are artistically crafted to give rise to the lovely design residing in the wooden frame of the doors.
How about going for a single themed exterior with blinds to guard your home? With this wonderful shade of brown you cannot go wrong! With the addition of a yellow black light you can create a homely feel.
Here's a design that is waiting for you to pick up! A brown framed window with equally spaced railings makes an ideal design. With identical windows as accompaniment, this is the perfect way to frame your windows.
Why stick to a single design when you can two in one? This sleek shutter and door has slits which add a nice touch to the area. With lights you can bring out the best in the exterior of your home as is seen in this image.
This window has a very interesting design that is impossible to miss! The wooden framework is of the same material as the front door of the house.
This shutter comes with a number of blinds that are lined adjacent to each other. Wooden planks are used for the blinds. The blinds come with the feature of opening at just about any angle to let the right amount of light in.
You can also make use of bamboo as a part of your fencing as is seen in this image. For a more holistic exterior, you can opt for wooden planks in your garden that match the material of your windows. All in all this is the perfect exterior for your home!
This balcony has a nice element which adds a certain charm to the area. Horizontal railings run along this balcony which create a nice visual. With lights the area is accentuated and makes for a nice view to bystanders.
This colony makes use of violet railings for the balcony and front gate. The front gate is artistically designed with bold railings that form the center piece. The balcony makes use of a violet grille which is in sync with the frame of the door.
This petite entrance is next on the tour and welcomes us with utmost grace. Though it appears to be a simple design, a closer look displays the intricacies that have been employed in this lovely gate. A flowery pattern runs along the top and bottom of this gate while the railings rest between the two.
Brutalist architecture seems to be making a comeback as this next exterior demonstrates. These buildings, made of raw concrete impose a certain geometric that are of a high graphic quality. It makes use of various elements as is seen in the image.
Simple grille designs speak for themselves really. These can be added just about anywhere for both functional and design purpose. With lights as decor this building makes quite the mark, wouldn't you say?
Metal makes a good framework that is not only durable but also a lovely design. Add in wooden planks with spaces in between for a better effect.
Metallic elements add a nice touch to the exterior of any home. With the right combination of elements, you can create a masterpiece such as this one. A white wall frames the entrance to this home which is made better with the horizontal railing gate.