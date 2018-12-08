Your browser is out-of-date.

19 images of fences to protect your home with style

Rita Paião—Homify Rita Paião—Homify
Casa J&J, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern houses
Building a home is a long process with each part involving an immense labor of love. This is true of every element, even the fencing! One of the most important elements of a home are the windows, doors and that hole in the wall that allows us to enjoy the scenery, rain, air and sunlight that wakes us up every morning. These seemingly simple and taken-for-granted features are our connection to the world, and keeps us connected to reality. Fences are here to protect us and our house!

Let's visit 19 images of fences to protect your home with style!

1. Grille to guard the windows of your home

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

We begin our tour by stopping by at this lovely home in the suburbs with a view of nature in its finest form. The windows are guarded with grille that rests on the windowsill. The railings are very well designed and lay on a base of crisscross patterns.

2. X marks the spot!

SAN MARINO I BH, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Eclectic style houses Blue
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Next up is an appealing grille design that grabs your attention the second you step foot into this dining area. The pattern of the railings follow a an X shape resting preceded by glass windows and a white frame.

3. Just another brick in the wall, you say?

Casa Habitación, RJ Arquitectos RJ Arquitectos Modern houses
RJ Arquitectos

RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos
RJ Arquitectos

The exterior of this modern futuristic home offers a dynamic that not many homes can boast of. The grilles of the windows and front door replicate a bricked wall with patches of wood being added in for a better effect.

4. Shutters for the exterior of your home

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern living room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Shutters don't have to be restricted to the garage as this next home on the tour demonstrates. They can be used a means of decor for the exterior of the house. You can pick out a shade that complements the color of your home for a contrasting effect.

5. Blinds of every kind for the exterior of your home

homify Modern houses Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

This two storeyed home comes with blinds of every kind! What's more, the uppermost floor has two different blinds lying side by side. While grey vertical blinds stand out for themselves, brown horizontal blinds lay out an effect of their own!

6. An artsy entry to the house

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Glass bound doors with a view of a pool greets us next as the vibrant colors give out a vibe of belonging. The railings chosen are artistically crafted to give rise to the lovely design residing in the wooden frame of the doors.


7. Uniformity in the exterior of your home

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist houses
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

How about going for a single themed exterior with blinds to guard your home? With this wonderful shade of brown you cannot go wrong! With the addition of a yellow black light you can create a homely feel.

8. How about a medieval design for your home

homify Windows & doors Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's a design that is waiting for you to pick up! A brown framed window with equally spaced railings makes an ideal design. With identical windows as accompaniment, this is the perfect way to frame your windows.

9. A dual design for a double storey home

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Marble White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Why stick to a single design when you can two in one? This sleek shutter and door has slits which add a nice touch to the area. With lights you can bring out the best in the exterior of your home as is seen in this image.

10. A beautiful design for the exterior

Casa J&J, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern houses
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

This window has a very interesting design that is impossible to miss! The wooden framework is of the same material as the front door of the house.

11. Color me blind with this next design

Casa JA Cholul, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This shutter comes with a number of blinds that are lined adjacent to each other. Wooden planks are used for the blinds. The blinds come with the feature of opening at just about any angle to let the right amount of light in.

12. A bamboo fenced exterior

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

You can also make use of bamboo as a part of your fencing as is seen in this image. For a more holistic exterior, you can opt for wooden planks in your garden that match the material of your windows. All in all this is the perfect exterior for your home!

13. Make use of lights in the balcony of your home

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern houses
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

This balcony has a nice element which adds a certain charm to the area. Horizontal railings run along this balcony which create a nice visual. With lights the area is accentuated and makes for a nice view to bystanders.

14. Metallic grille for the best effect

Ogrodzenia tradycyjne, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

This colony makes use of violet railings for the balcony and front gate. The front gate is artistically designed with bold railings that form the center piece. The balcony makes use of a violet grille which is in sync with the frame of the door.

15. A simple yet beautiful design

Residência Baes, Pz arquitetura e engenharia Pz arquitetura e engenharia Minimalist garage/shed Green
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

This petite entrance is next on the tour and welcomes us with utmost grace. Though it appears to be a simple design, a closer look displays the intricacies that have been employed in this lovely gate. A flowery pattern runs along the top and bottom of this gate while the railings rest between the two.

16. Brutalist architecture for the best effect

Vivienda | EJECUCIÓN DE OBRA, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Modern houses
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

Brutalist architecture seems to be making a comeback as this next exterior demonstrates. These buildings, made of raw concrete impose a certain geometric that are of a high graphic quality. It makes use of various elements as is seen in the image.

17. Simple yet effective fences for your home

Proyecto RR, SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño Minimalist houses Bricks White
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

Simple grille designs speak for themselves really. These can be added just about anywhere for both functional and design purpose. With lights as decor this building makes quite the mark, wouldn't you say?

18. Wooden and metal elements for the fence

Cierre hormigon metal madera, ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA
ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA

ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA
ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA
ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA

Metal makes a good framework that is not only durable but also a lovely design. Add in wooden planks with spaces in between for a better effect.

19. Black fencing for the exterior of your home

Remodelación/Ampliación Vivienda Villa Acropolis, Arq. Alberto Quero Arq. Alberto Quero Modern houses Concrete White
Arq. Alberto Quero

Arq. Alberto Quero
Arq. Alberto Quero
Arq. Alberto Quero

Metallic elements add a nice touch to the exterior of any home. With the right combination of elements, you can create a masterpiece such as this one. A white wall frames the entrance to this home which is made better with the horizontal railing gate.

