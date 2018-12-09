Your browser is out-of-date.

9 wooden kitchen cabinets that add charm to your home

Mandy K.—homify Mandy K.—homify
De Kelders Western Cape South Africa, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Modern kitchen
Wood cabinets add natural warmth to kitchens varying in different ranges of size and style. Get inspired by these dark, medium, and light wood kitchen cabinets, including ideas for oak, walnut, fir, and cherry wood cabinets. Wooden kitchen cabinets can bring so much charm and warmth to your home. These kitchens go beyond to prove it and the professionals seem to agree with just that. Don't take our word for it just as yet, read on and see for yourself!

1. Warm cherry wood for the kitchen

New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern kitchen
Cherry wood is a great material for the kitchen cabinets. It is neither too dark nor is it too light. Cheery wood is the perfect material for kitchens which do not have a continuous range of cabinets as is seen in this image. Each individual cabinet stands out on its own.

2. Cream Shaker kitchen cabinets

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen
De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

Shaker kitchen cabinets are a very popular style of cabinet doors. They are characterized by a five piece door with a recessed center panel. Each one can have decorative edge detailing. The drawer fronts are also different from regular ones.

3. Pale wood for the kitchen cabinet

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Rustic style kitchen
These pale wood kitchen cabinets add a sense of obscurity to the area. With a steel border running at the base of the cabinets, the contrast of brown and white is brought out rather wonderfully in this kitchen.

Here are clever kitchen ideas for you to copy right away!

4. A rustic kitchen to bring out the best!

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart & Associates Architects
Rustic kitchens add an unnatural charm which is impossible to miss. The choice of the elements makes for a rustic kitchen in a modern house which speaks volumes for itself. The kitchen table is in sync with the kitchen cabinets and the kitchen island.

5. Offset with glossy white counters for the kitchen

Ferguson Architects Modern kitchen
Glossy white kitchen counters are a nice addition to any kitchen, especially if you are looking to create a contrasting effect as does this kitchen. Chestnut wood has been heroed in this kitchen as the lights bring out the best!

6. A beautiful hybrid look for the kitchen

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey
Kitchen

When it comes to the material of choice for the kitchen cabinets, just about any mix will do. You can opt for Hornbeam wood for the kitchen island which comes in variants all of which contribute towards making your kitchen stand out. Silver fern grey oak can also be used as a material for the kitchen cabinets.


7. Luxurious kitchen cabinets for the kitchen

​ Design Ideas for large kitchen of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Classic style kitchen
The epitome of luxury is personified in this wondrous kitchen. Butternut wood has been utilized for the kitchen cabinets which are perfect for large kitchens. With a kitchen table and a mini chandelier to accompany the cabinets, this kitchen oozes opulence.

8. Wooden cabinets in a modern kitchen

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern kitchen Red
Red oak is yet another element to explore for the kitchen cabinets. It pairs well with any color, material or decor which makes it a go to element for the kitchen. When paired with a chimney of the same color you are in the presence of a winner!

9. Wood and black

Camps Bay Home, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Modern kitchen
Kunst Architecture & Interiors
Linden wooden cabinets are the perfect choice for any kitchen. Having said that, it might not be enough! To really take things to the next level, you can opt for black casings as is seen in the image for the perfect touch.

Check out these kitchen amazing layouts for more inspiration.

Modern apartment in Bangalore with sophisticated interiors
Tell us what you think!


