9 wooden kitchen cabinets that add charm to your home

Wood cabinets add natural warmth to kitchens varying in different ranges of size and style. Get inspired by these dark, medium, and light wood kitchen cabinets, including ideas for oak, walnut, fir, and cherry wood cabinets. Wooden kitchen cabinets can bring so much charm and warmth to your home. These kitchens go beyond to prove it and the professionals seem to agree with just that. Don't take our word for it just as yet, read on and see for yourself!
Cherry wood is a great material for the kitchen cabinets. It is neither too dark nor is it too light. Cheery wood is the perfect material for kitchens which do not have a continuous range of cabinets as is seen in this image. Each individual cabinet stands out on its own.
Shaker kitchen cabinets are a very popular style of cabinet doors. They are characterized by a five piece door with a recessed center panel. Each one can have decorative edge detailing. The drawer fronts are also different from regular ones.
These pale wood kitchen cabinets add a sense of obscurity to the area. With a steel border running at the base of the cabinets, the contrast of brown and white is brought out rather wonderfully in this kitchen.
Rustic kitchens add an unnatural charm which is impossible to miss. The choice of the elements makes for a rustic kitchen in a modern house which speaks volumes for itself. The kitchen table is in sync with the kitchen cabinets and the kitchen island.
Glossy white kitchen counters are a nice addition to any kitchen, especially if you are looking to create a contrasting effect as does this kitchen. Chestnut wood has been heroed in this kitchen as the lights bring out the best!
When it comes to the material of choice for the kitchen cabinets, just about any mix will do. You can opt for Hornbeam wood for the kitchen island which comes in variants all of which contribute towards making your kitchen stand out. Silver fern grey oak can also be used as a material for the kitchen cabinets.
The epitome of luxury is personified in this wondrous kitchen. Butternut wood has been utilized for the kitchen cabinets which are perfect for large kitchens. With a kitchen table and a mini chandelier to accompany the cabinets, this kitchen oozes opulence.
Red oak is yet another element to explore for the kitchen cabinets. It pairs well with any color, material or decor which makes it a go to element for the kitchen. When paired with a chimney of the same color you are in the presence of a winner!
Linden wooden cabinets are the perfect choice for any kitchen. Having said that, it might not be enough! To really take things to the next level, you can opt for black casings as is seen in the image for the perfect touch.
