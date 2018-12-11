7 easy and simple ideas to clean your bathroom in 20 minutes

In modern times, we live incredibly hectic lives. There is simply no time to search for lost items, spend hours cleaning or re-organize spaces for a more functional and efficient house. This is why it's so important that we find ways to keep the house clean and tidy, in a way that is more efficient and takes up much less time.
We at Homify, have put together 7 habits that you can pick up on, which will keep your house clean and uncluttered. This will give you more time to spend with your family and friends enjoying your home rather than cleaning it up. Especially if you have a big family or enjoy entertaining, these tips will be incredibly valuable!
Rid your bathroom of lurking germs with these tricks that are bound to work. The process isn't as complicated as you think it is—follow these 7 steps to make every inch of your bathroom sparkle in 20 minutes!
If you're looking for a quick way to clean the bathroom all at once, here is the perfect hack. Spray the tiles, walls and ceiling of your bathroom with an all purpose cleaner. Turn on the shower soon after, cranking the hot water until steam builds. Wait for about five minutes and turn off the water. Shut the door on your way out and let the steam and the cleaner mix for about twenty minutes. Wipe down all surfaces with a clean cloth. You can make use of a clean, dry microfiber mop to reach high spots.
Grout is essentially the dirt that accumulates in the crevices of tiles in the bathroom. This is true of the bathroom wall as well as the flooring. While spending hours together scrubbing each crevice isn't really an option, this next tip offers you the much needed respite you seek. All you need to do is to dip a grout brush in bleach and use it to scrub any discolored areas. Be sure to rinse well soon after and ventilate the room as well.
In order to wash your towels, make use of the sanitizing setting in your washroom. If you do not have this option, you can simply choose to bleach your towels. Make sure that you clean your towels every three or four days. Don’t forget to clean the towel bar as well.
Here's what the professionals at homify have to say.
To clean the toilet you begin by pouring a cup of baking soda into the bowl. Allow this to sit for a few minutes, brush and then flush! If you still see spots, make use of a damp pumice stone which is abrasive enough to remove stains that are caused by mineral deposits and lime scale.
Looking for bathroom designs? Here's the perfect guide.
In order to clean the bathroom vent, you would have to flip the circuit breaker. Remove the cover soon after and soak it in warm water with dish soap. Make use of the vacuum's nozzle attachment to get the dirt off the fan blades and then wipe with a damp cloth. Remove the dust from the motor and other nooks and crannies with a stiff, clean paintbrush. When it’s completely dry, replace the cover.
Be sure to keep toiletries, makeup, and the like in their designated positions which could be the medicine cabinet or drawers of your bathroom. Be sure to get rid of any dirty towels or bathmats tossing them straight into the laundry.
Looking for tile ideas for your bathroom? Here are some of the best!
Pour white vinegar or baking soda down the drain and wash it with hot water. For the faucet, you can make use of disposable disinfecting wipes which reduce bacteria. Once you are done with the handles, be sure to floss the faucet! It's absolutely perfect to tackle narrow spaces which brushes cannot reach.