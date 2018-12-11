7 easy and simple ideas to clean your bathroom in 20 minutes

In modern times, we live incredibly hectic lives. There is simply no time to search for lost items, spend hours cleaning or re-organize spaces for a more functional and efficient house. This is why it's so important that we find ways to keep the house clean and tidy, in a way that is more efficient and takes up much less time.

We at Homify, have put together 7 habits that you can pick up on, which will keep your house clean and uncluttered. This will give you more time to spend with your family and friends enjoying your home rather than cleaning it up. Especially if you have a big family or enjoy entertaining, these tips will be incredibly valuable!

Rid your bathroom of lurking germs with these tricks that are bound to work. The process isn't as complicated as you think it is—follow these 7 steps to make every inch of your bathroom sparkle in 20 minutes!