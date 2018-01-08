Your browser is out-of-date.

A classy and relaxed residence in Bangalore

Wood is a natural material that goes a long way in making a home warm, elegant and very relaxing. And this is exactly what has happened with this Bangalore residence. Dark wooden elements paired with soft sober hues make this a wonderfully attractive home for living in style. Stylish furniture, smart lighting and well-chosen decor accents add to the appeal of this property. The textiles used are plush and beautiful, while a unique screen between the living and dining areas enhance the sense of privacy. All rooms are spacious, cosy and filled with the warmth of wood. Read on to know more about this creation by the designers at Bro4U Pvt. Ltd. 

Trendy foyer

A neat white shoe cabinet, a beautifully framed artwork and lots of light make the foyer inviting and impressive.

Meditation corner

Textured wall cladding, mellow golden lights and a stunning Buddha figurine with LED backlighting make this prayer nook very attractive and soothing. The designs are simple yet elegant.

Warm and welcoming living

Smooth wooden flooring, neat sofas with printed upholstery and colourful cushions make for a classic living room with a modern vibe. The wooden coffee table and the wooden wall behind the sofa add warmth to this space too, while the massive glass window flood the room with sunlight.

Gorgeous partition

A stunning laser cut sliding partition keeps the dining space separate from the living room. It allows light to pass through without compromising the privacy of diners.

Classy dining

A solid wooden table and elegant high-backed chairs make this classic dining room inviting and comforting. The smooth white walls are a lovely contrast here.

Dazzling home bar

A gorgeously carved wooden bar counter with the sun’s face engraved on it make a stunning statement at the home bar. The pendant lamps above it are stylish and cast a magical golden glow over the furniture. The recessed lighting on the ceiling adds to the thrill as well.


Cosy dressing room

Spacious and simple, the dressing room features a large wall to wall wooden closet with ample storage space for shoes, clothes and everything else. A large mirror helps you get dressed with ease.

Majestic bedroom

Majestic bedroom Flooded with sunlight from the adjoining balcony, this spacious bedroom is filled with wooden warmth like the rest of the home. The bed is truly majestic with its high wood and cane checkerboard pattern headboard. Lavish bedding and charming lamps add to the relaxing vibe.

Read another story -A spacious Hyderabad home that wows!

This 4300sqft Hyderabad apartment is chic and cosy
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


