A classy and relaxed residence in Bangalore

Wood is a natural material that goes a long way in making a home warm, elegant and very relaxing. And this is exactly what has happened with this Bangalore residence. Dark wooden elements paired with soft sober hues make this a wonderfully attractive home for living in style. Stylish furniture, smart lighting and well-chosen decor accents add to the appeal of this property. The textiles used are plush and beautiful, while a unique screen between the living and dining areas enhance the sense of privacy. All rooms are spacious, cosy and filled with the warmth of wood. Read on to know more about this creation by the designers at Bro4U Pvt. Ltd.