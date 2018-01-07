12 ideas to combine the kitchen and dining room with style

When you want to take advantage of every corner of your home to the fullest, combining rooms can be an excellent solution, especially when the kitchen and dining room are accommodated in the same space. This way, you won’t have to move too much to serve food, and your family can enjoy the delicious aromas of the food that you cook when they are seated at the dining table.

If you like the idea of having your kitchen and dining room in the same space, get inspired by these 12 designs that we have put together for you.