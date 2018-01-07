This 4300sqft Hyderabad apartment is chic and cosy

To create a beautiful home, all you need are some creative ideas and superior materials. This 3bhk flat in Hyderabad for instance is a medley of trendy furniture, beautiful wall decor, stylish storage and charming colours. Soft fabrics, soothing lights, elegant wooden elements and neat designs add to the appeal here. Space has been used wisely in each room, sober hues have been paired nicely for an interesting look. The interior designers and decorators at Regalias India have done a great job indeed!
The vintage style wallpaper, a glamorous mirror and a stylish L-shaped sofa with blue and printed cushions make this modern living space very inviting. The open plan layout allows it to merge with the dining zone seamlessly.
Stylishly striped and fitted with sleek shelves, the TV unit looks beautiful as well as practical.
A stunning chandelier above the trendy cream furniture makes this beautiful dining space one of a kind. The lovely patterned wallpaper and the wood and white crockery cabinet are stylish touches too.
Greys, creams and whites make this modern bedroom a very soothing and attractive space. The striped wallpaper, the neat study unit and the cosy bed hint at a relaxed atmosphere and tons of comfort. The wall panel behind the bed extends across the ceiling for a contemporary look.
The geometric pattern on the bed linen, the unusual wall cladding, the striped wallpaper on the right and the bright artworks make this bedroom unique and creative.
