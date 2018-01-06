Your browser is out-of-date.

27 clever ways to place a TV in your house!

Justwords Justwords
Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Country style media room
Life without TV is unimaginable these days. Whether you like watching movies, football matches or shows, a TV brings everyone in the family together and makes for memorable moments. So here we have discussed 27 awesome ideas to place your TV smartly, whether it is in your media room, living room or bedroom.

1. Set in wooden furniture that is a partition too

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A neat wooden unit which acts as a partition as well holds the TV here. Very ingenious!

2. Modular and very modern

Casa Brooklin, Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Modern media room
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados

This modular TV unit offers lots of room for storing DVDs, remotes and such, besides looking great in a small home.

3. A harmonious effect

​Santos | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern media room
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

This modern living room looks neat and spacious because of the TV that has been accommodated nicely by the wall unit. Credit goes to the interior architects at Sesso & Dalanezi.

4. Make your statement with colour

Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Country style media room
Triplex Arquitetura

Take a cue from this image and make your TV cabinet in a bold hue for unique visual impact.

5. Versatile piece

homify Modern living room
homify

Choosing a modern and simple TV unit like the one shown here is a good idea, as it will go with any kind of home.

6. Classy and contemporary

Sala de cinema- Movie room, Pedro Guimaraes Lda Pedro Guimaraes Lda Eclectic style media room
Pedro Guimaraes Lda

Black and steel grey make for a very elegant colour palette in this space and they highlight the TV nicely as well.


7. Special for the media room

Project 9 Wilton Mews, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Multimedia roomElectronics
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 9 Wilton Mews

Rendered in dark and sober hues and equipped with stylish lights, this modern media room is solely dedicated to the massive TV unit.

8. One with furniture

Conforto em primeiro lugar, Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Jaqueline Frauches Arquitetura e Interiores

Since trendy TVs are sleek and light, they can be easily embedded into a feature wall or furniture piece like shelf.

9. Minimal and elegant

Stadtvilla, Innendesigner Kemper & Düchting GmbH Innendesigner Kemper & Düchting GmbH Classic style media room
Innendesigner Kemper &amp; Düchting GmbH

Dominated by white, this living room lets the TV be the focus here by incorporating it in the wall that holds the fireplace.

10. Industrial look

CASA COR GOIÁS 2015, Larissa Maffra Larissa Maffra Industrial style media room
Larissa Maffra

Grey and earthy tones and metal, wood and concrete come together to create an industrial ambiance for the TV.

11. With unique sliding doors

TV Wall Unit Style Within Modern media room Hidden TV,TV wall unit,wall storage,wall storage unit,wall shelf unit,niche lighting,shelf lighting,purple accents,purple cupboards,sliding cabinet door
Style Within

TV Wall Unit

The TV in this large bookshelf comes with magenta sliding doors to stay out of sight when no one’s watching it.

12. When wood is king

Patricia, De Clercq + Declercq De Clercq + Declercq Scandinavian style living room
De Clercq + Declercq

Wood is a very popular material when it comes to TV furniture and rightly so, as it is warm, neutral yet classy.

13. Utilising niches

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

Accommodating the television in a customised niche is also a great idea, as it hardly wastes any floor area.

14. Creative setting

CASA DE PRAIA - GUARAJUBA, Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração Tropical style living room Wood Orange
Tânia Póvoa Arquitetura e Decoração

The dark wooden panel holding the TV here is very artistic while the orange counter adds warmth and passion.

15. Open organisation

Loft2, Basch Arquitectos Basch Arquitectos Multimedia roomFurniture Wood
Basch Arquitectos

With an open wooden shelf like this, you can arrange the TV and other collectibles easily without hampering the passage of light.

16. Bedroom entertainment

Casa Cor PR 2011 - Suíte da Menina, Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores Modern nursery/kids room
Rolim de Moura Arquitetura e Interiores

It is inspiring how the TV has been housed in the panel opposite the headboard to make this stylish bedroom entertaining.

17. Choose white for brightness

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

A white TV unit can look bright, spacious and very modern and can be contrasted by colourful artefacts.

18. Wall-mounted affair

Apartamento N | H, Only Design de Interiores Only Design de Interiores Modern media room
Only Design de Interiores

This sleek TV unit mounted against the wall looks light, trendy and is perfect for small spaces.

19. Simplicity is power

Apartamento Parque por mmagalhães estúdio, mmagalhães estúdio mmagalhães estúdio Modern media room
mmagalhães estúdio

A sleek and functional TV unit with neat shelves and a cabinet can do the trick for you.

20. All in the lighting

homify Multimedia roomFurniture
homify

Though the furniture here is simple and trendy, the warm LED lighting on the false ceiling enhances the TV-watching experience.

21. Combine niche and wood

TOCOMADERA Showroom, Guadalajara., TocoMadera TocoMadera Multimedia roomFurniture
TocoMadera

A wood-clad niche for the TV is the perfect way to create a warm and cosy effect.

22. Contrasts and modernism

Departamento CL, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern media room
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

The smooth and dark wooden TV unit contrasts the grey sofa nicely and the whole effect is very modern.

23. Play with textures

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Rustic style media room
Olaa Arquitetos

We love how the smooth wooden TV unit has been paired with the rugged stone wall for an interesting look.

24. Smart lighting

Morumbi, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern media room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

By installing lights on the back of the TV unit, a very stylish and spacious look can be achieved.

25. Nothing extravagant

Apartamento Av Lucio Costa - Barra da Tijuca, Arquinovação - Projetos e Obras Arquinovação - Projetos e Obras Modern media room
Arquinovação—Projetos e Obras

A very simple and sleek wooden unit can also hold a TV elegantly and look great in compact spaces.

26. Beauty of details

Casa Alto da Boa Vista, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Eclectic style media room Multicolored
Cores Lovers

The shelf holding the TV here has many niches for books, wicker baskets, candles and a leather stool for a personalised look. The wallpaper with phrases is also quirky.

27. Long and linear haven

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist media room
grupoarquitectura

A long and sleek TV unit like the one shown here can be the perfect getaway on Sundays, as long as you have a very lavish sofa with soft cushions.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


