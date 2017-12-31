15 inspiring ideas of modern facades for your home

Technology has advanced so far that now we can take a virtual tour of our home even though it is just an idea and design on screen. The photographs of housing projects which we see nowadays are not the real site image but a virtual image waiting to take a real shape. From facade to the kitchen, from colour to texture, from size to the layout, everything can be felt in a home for real and lived through the augmented reality even before the construction has begun. The benefit of this is that we can plan and make suggestions and changes, of course with the architect’s advice, thus saving on the time and money.
Today we have brought for you 15 pictures of facades of modern homes. Have a look and if it inspires you make the design your facade.
The colour and texture of the stones used on just a portion of the wall makes it stand out from the rest of the façade. It has been harmonized well by the colour and fine finishing on the remaining walls.
It is the materials that determines the colour and texture of the facade and make it look attractive. This facade has lots of different materials- wood, metal, glass and painted masonry and each material has maintained its character and individuality. Together they have made this facade unique and beautiful.
Oversize wooden door and floor to ceiling fixed glass window on the ground floor and the upper floor framed by the concrete grey wall defining the limit with great detail is modern and inspiring.
There are no rules that the façade should only be in neutral colours or natural shades. Create a little ripple and excitement by adding brightness in the neutral façade. The interesting detail in green on the upper floor balcony is electrifying.
The glass on the façade virtually connects the exterior with the interior of the house. It’s a futuristic design with large glass window upstairs with lights shining like stars.
In this facade iron bars has been used to cover the garage for security which extends to form the wall for the garden. The iron bars allow the uninterrupted view of the beautiful interior.
A large grey stone wall protects the entrance from the direct view from the street. On the other side is the grid with geometric patterns carved on the wall and light coloured stone wall above it to complete this amazing facade characterized by different texture on the same materials, stone.
White predominate this facade in its different shades. White on the house, garage doors, and on the walls of the building looks stunning.
The designs and strategic position of the windows is giving this facade a unique style. Elongated narrow windows on the top floor, perfect square on the ground and then again an elongated narrow window on the stone wall is in perfect harmony.
The rustic beauty of the stones standing tall in this simple façade will never go unnoticed. It also defines the entrance of the house.
It is the horizontal lines that dominates this façade and makes it attractive. Horizontal design on the grill, horizontal lines marking the opening on the wall and horizontal shape of the windows on the upper floor, even the stones used to cover the façade are horizontal.
Standing perpendicular to the facade is a grey stone wall that exceeds the height of the home and is providing the building a strong and sturdy reputation. The wall also divides and defines the home entrance from the garage gate made of grey metal.
The upper floor is well defined by thick concrete border in the shape of rectangle with half wood and half glass huge window covering the interior. Below it is a garage for two cars for the family.
There are two types of enclosure in this facade, a closed one for garage and the other with horizontal lines for home entrance and to provide ventilation and view. A little bit of greenery has been added in the unused part of the facade.
This is what the nature lovers would love to have in their facade. Green planters over the garage, sidewalks and then in the interior courtyard, greens will surely elevate the beauty of this facade and add colour in the grey facade.
