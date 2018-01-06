A beautiful and neat residence in Borivali

The interior architects at Midas Dezign bring you a very elegant and cosy home today. Warm wooden surfaces, stylish furniture, convenient layouts and careful utilisation of space make this one a beautiful home. The common areas and master bedroom are neatly furnished and minimally decked. The kid’s room on the other hand is an explosion of colours and ideas. From modern lighting to smart storage hacks to a vibrant kitchen, you will be inspired at every turn.
A wood and white latticed partition keeps the entrance separate from the dining space. The solid wooden doors and marble flooring are added attractions.
Elegant high-backed chairs in cream and light wood are the highlights of this very modern dining space. The bold black lamps and the single artwork on the wall complete the look here.
Neat white sofas, smooth beige walls and sheer curtains make this minimalistic living space very impressive. The bright blue rug lends a lively touch here.
Rendered in wood and with sleek lines, the large TV unit in the living space is perfect for holding books, artefacts and potted greens.
Light-hued wood and neon green make for a stunning and youthful colour palette in this modern and minimalistic kitchen. Smooth cabinets hold all essentials easily, while modern appliances make cooking a dream.
Sober hues like white and grey make this bedroom classy and full of character. The glossy wooden closet, the beautifully patterned throw and the trendy side lamps add to the charm.
Though the wooden TV unit is extremely sleek, it contrasts the dark grey wall behind it.
A vibrant mural on the wall behind the bed hints at the liveliness and creativity used for the kid’s bedroom. The furniture is neat and stylish and the study unit is cleverly positioned near a large window.
Lively artworks representing jungle animals on a vivid green wall add much fun to this room. The smooth blue doors of the closet look very chic and space-saving in nature as they slide.
