17 small but stylish and practical bathrooms

Justwords Justwords
Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
With real estate prices skyrocketing like never before, more and more people are settling for small houses and apartments. Naturally, bathrooms are becoming smaller too. But there’s no reason why a small bathroom cannot be stylish, cosy and highly functional. The right planning of space, the right kind of furniture, ample lighting and tasteful colours can achieve the impossible. Check out these 17 bathrooms to get inspired.

1. Beautiful blue wall tiles and vintage floor

Da sottotetto ad abitazione privata, francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer Mediterranean style bathroom
francesca ravidà architetto | interior designer

This classic style bathroom boasts of lovely blue tiles that cover half the walls and pretty patterned tiles on the floor for a vintage look.

2. Timeless in black and white

homify Modern bathroom
homify

A solid white bathtub and other stylish fixtures contrast and balance the bold black mosaic in this bathroom beautifully.

3. Bright and spacious

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Lavish use of white, neat designs, a window that brings in tons of sunlight and transparent shower partition make this bathroom spacious and bright. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Espaces A Rever.

4. Geometric pizzazz on the floor

PROJET CRIMEE, architectes intérieurs: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom Wood Blue
Transition Interior Design

The 3D finish geometric tiles on the floor of this small bathroom make it a very trendy and unique space.

5. White-painted brick wall for rustic look

2 pièces de 28m2, Atelier Grey Atelier Grey Modern bathroom
Atelier Grey

A brick wall painted in white, interesting posters on the smooth wall, trendy furniture and a quirky STOP sign make for an eclectic bathroom here.

6. Bold statement in green

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern bathroom
enzoferrara architetti

The bright green sink unit in this otherwise white bathroom makes a lively statement and comes with drawers and shelves for easy storage.


7. Curvy sink unit

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO

The curve of the sink unit lends the bathroom a very organic and exclusive look.

8. Integration of separate spaces

viola, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist bathroom
23bassi studio di architettura

While the sink unit is right near the entrance, the sanitary wares and shower area are in a different room. The use of black, purple and wood visually integrates these spaces though.

9. Attic bathroom with sloping roof

Recupero di sottotetto, VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO Modern bathroom
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO

Rendered in wood and soft hues, this spacious bathroom makes the most of the attic, while the sloping roof features a skylight to bring in sunlight.

10. Gorgeous wallpaper

Casa_MENIK, Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI Modern bathroom
Studio GIOLA | Casorezzo MI

The beautifully patterned wallpaper distracts our attention from the size of the bathroom effectively.

11. Elegant ceramic tiles

La Segreta, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Mediterranean style bathroom
Marcello Gavioli

Ceramic tiles in light colours on the wall lend tons of personality to this bathroom.

12. Visual connection with garden

Quattro piani Primi Novecento, Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Lucia Bentivogli Architetto Classic style bathroom
Lucia Bentivogli Architetto

The bathroom looks refreshing, thanks to the visual connection with the garden. Soft neutrals seal the deal further.

13. Warmth of rugs

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

The cosy wooden floor of this bathroom has been enhanced with soft rugs for great comfort.

14. A tiny yet super smart bathroom

PARIS 17 29m², blackStones blackStones Modern bathroom
blackStones

The linear placement of the shower, the sink and the WC make this bathroom a very inviting and functional space. The wooden sink cabinet and the transparent shower door are stylish touches.

15. Lively tiles for the bathroom

homify Mediterranean style bathroom
homify

We love how the wall above the sink unit has been lined with beautifully patterned ceramic tiles in orange, blue and grey.

16. Designer touch

PROJET COLOMBES, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern bathroom
Transition Interior Design

Beautiful handmade tiles on the wall with the mirror and pretty baskets on the shelf make this bathroom a treat for the eyes.

17. Cherry red happiness

APARTAMENTO EN LA COSTA BRAVA, Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Marta Sellarès - Interiorista Modern bathroom
Marta Sellarès—Interiorista

Though people think that using dark colours in a small bathroom is unwise, see how beautiful the cherry red wall looks against the white environments of this bathroom.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


