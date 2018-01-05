Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 window grille designs to protect your home (and they are beautiful!)

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
La casa de Tere y Miguel, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Rustic style windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

Large glass windows are an excellent option for enhancing the aesthetics of your modern or minimalist house. However, they are not very safe as it’s easy for intruders to enter the home when the windows are opened during the day. Additionally, they reduce the privacy inside the rooms. Even at night, it’s easy for a burglar to break the glass and to enter your home.

Grilles can help to make glass windows more secure, and you can choose them in a design that complements the overall style of your house. Today, we show you images of 10 windows to give you some ideas on the various types of grilles that you can use in your house.

1. Vertical grilles with a horizontal rail in the middle

La casa de Tere y Miguel, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Rustic style windows & doors
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

When you have a room with a fabulous view, you don’t want to spoil it, but you need to keep your home secure. A design, like this one, which has narrow vertical bars supported by a horizontal rail in the middle is a clever way to protect the area without obstructing the view.

2. A grid on a smaller window

homify Windows & doors Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a smaller window, a grid of vertical and horizontal grilles will be perfect. Get help from a professional to decide on the ideal space between the bars so that your home stays safe without reducing the view from inside the house.

3. External reinforcement

homify Windows & doors Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

This grille is similar to the design in the previous image, but this one is installed on the outer wall rather than the window frame. Sometimes, we neglect to think of safety while installing the windows during the initial stages of building the house, making it difficult to incorporate the grilles or bars into the frame at a later stage. In such cases, this design will present the perfect solution.

4. Horizontal grilles

Ucello, Hb/arq Hb/arq Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Hb/arq

Hb/arq
Hb/arq
Hb/arq

In a space with a view of the garden, another option for optimizing the view with grilles is to have thin horizontal bars that resemble shutters.

5. Crisscross

Advanced Bronze Casements in Timber Subframes Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doors Windows Metal Black
Architectural Bronze Ltd

Advanced Bronze Casements in Timber Subframes

Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd
Architectural Bronze Ltd

While this design is more old-fashioned and reminiscent of windows grilles in old mansions or palaces, it can work well in a rustic or country-style house.

6. Sliding grilles

homify Classic style study/office Aluminium/Zinc Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you live in a relatively safe neighbourhood, where you don’t have to worry about leaving your windows open during the day, a design such as this one, where the grilles are installed on the frame of a sliding window, can work well.


7. Shutters for privacy

Persianas Hunter Douglas, Dekorier Interiores Dekorier Interiores Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Textile Multicolored
Dekorier Interiores

Dekorier Interiores
Dekorier Interiores
Dekorier Interiores

Sometimes, all you need is protection from the prying eyes of neighbours or pedestrians on the street outside your home. For this, shutters or blinds are ideal as they can be opened when you want to look outside and closed when you want privacy.

8. External frame with a motif

homify Windows & doors Windows
homify

homify
homify
homify

Once again, this is a design that can work when the grilles are added at a later stage than when the window frames are installed. To add to the aesthetics, you can get a custom design with a motif or pattern, so that the grille is beautiful and functional.

9. Artistic

Vivineda unifamiliar GJ, Sánchez-Matamoros | Arquitecto Sánchez-Matamoros | Arquitecto Modern windows & doors Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
Sánchez-Matamoros | Arquitecto

Sánchez-Matamoros | Arquitecto
Sánchez-Matamoros | Arquitecto
Sánchez-Matamoros | Arquitecto

Of course, you can think outside the box and design a grille that looks like a work of art. It will add a lot of style to the façade of your house.

10. Caged effect

homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

For extra security and style, you can extend the grille along the side walls of your window and enclose it at the edge of the outer window sill. This unique design is eye-catching and elegant. It guarantees to add a stunning feature to your home, while keeping you safe.

A modern Mumbai home full of creative ideas
Which of these solutions will be perfect for your home? Let us know in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks