10 window grille designs to protect your home (and they are beautiful!)

Large glass windows are an excellent option for enhancing the aesthetics of your modern or minimalist house. However, they are not very safe as it’s easy for intruders to enter the home when the windows are opened during the day. Additionally, they reduce the privacy inside the rooms. Even at night, it’s easy for a burglar to break the glass and to enter your home.

Grilles can help to make glass windows more secure, and you can choose them in a design that complements the overall style of your house. Today, we show you images of 10 windows to give you some ideas on the various types of grilles that you can use in your house.