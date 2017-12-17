Your browser is out-of-date.

38 easy and simple garden ideas for small Indian homes

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
Ever wondered how many different ways a garden can spin? If you answered no, then homify is here to save the day and leave you in awe of the many ideas it has to offer. From rustic ideas, to stellar ones this ideabook visits them all! 

1. A pool right at the center of the house

Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

2. A bed of pebbles for your pots

Outdoor landscaping RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS Modern garden
RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS

Outdoor landscaping

RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI—NUPUR ARCHITECTS
RAVI - NUPUR ARCHITECTS

3. How about some peace and serenity, the Buddha way?

Feng Shui en una vivienda de Premià de Dalt, Feng Shui Cristina Jové Feng Shui Cristina Jové Asian style garden
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové
Feng Shui Cristina Jové

4. Out in the open with a couple of chairs

Giardino in Acqui Terme AL, silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini Eclectic style garden
silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini

silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini
silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini
silvia delpiano studio e progettazione giardini

5. A bed of rocks to uphold the garden

イベント装飾, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden
（有）ハートランド

（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

6. A Zen garden right in the open

KIRKINIS, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts


7. One for the sidewalk

Transformation d'un jardin en pente, RVB PAYSAGE RVB PAYSAGE Classic style garden
RVB PAYSAGE

RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE
RVB PAYSAGE

8. A garden with a relaxing armchair

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. One for the water lovers

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

10. A pathway leading to the garden

สวน ม. วิลล่า อะคาเดีย ศรีนครินทร์, Dear_landscape Dear_landscape Rustic style garden Ceramic Pink
Dear_landscape

Dear_landscape
Dear_landscape
Dear_landscape

11. A simple old bench to watch the wilderness do its thing

Stadstuin Groningen, KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur Modern garden
KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur

KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur
KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur
KLAP tuin- en landschapsarchitectuur

12. A spiral garden to welcome guests

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

13. Another Zen garden is calling out to you

WIGGILL , Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

14. A small garden against the wall

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. A garden with brick walled pots

Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist style garden
Frost Architects Ltd

Hare Lane

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

16. Use pots of varied shapes and sizes

Gorgeous Gardens Modern garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

17. Ain't this a pocket full of sunshine?

Herbstgarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Classic style garden
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

18. Use bricks to create containers of varied shapes and sizes

homify Mediterranean style garden Sandstone
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Mediterranean style garden Sandstone
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Mediterranean style garden Engineered Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. A garden on the terrace can also work wonders for you

Gartenparadies, Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Mediterranean style garden
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

20. Don't leave out the windows!

Jardín Detoni, Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES Modern garden Granite Green
Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES

Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES
Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES
Dhena CONSTRUCCION DE JARDINES

21. A hammock for the view!

Decoración Muros Verdes, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

22. Don't restrict the garden to the outdoors, make do with all the space available to you

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. Highlight the garden with a mix of shrubs and plants

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

24. Make your very own garden right in any groove you find

横浜緑区の家, （有）ハートランド （有）ハートランド Modern garden Green
（有）ハートランド

（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド
（有）ハートランド

25. Let's welcome some peace in the bathroom as well

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Material property,Urban design,Composite material,Wood,Glass,Hardwood
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

26. Make use of bonsai at the entrance for a long lasting impact

Exemples de réalisations, Les jardins de Laurent Les jardins de Laurent Modern garden
Les jardins de Laurent

Les jardins de Laurent
Les jardins de Laurent
Les jardins de Laurent

27. Divide and conquer with the help of pebbles and grass

Bassins et fontaines, Vert-parc Vert-parc Modern garden
Vert-parc

Vert-parc
Vert-parc
Vert-parc

28. The space beneath the window makes for a lovely garden

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

29. A garden running along the aisle

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

30. The mud can also be used as an article of decoration

宿根草の庭, ヤトイチ造園 ヤトイチ造園 Eclectic style garden
ヤトイチ造園

ヤトイチ造園
ヤトイチ造園
ヤトイチ造園

31. A garden bed right in the comfort of your bathroom

Powder room Ansari Architects Modern bathroom
Ansari Architects

Powder room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

32. Colored pebbles make for an excellent bed

Jardín Residencial, jardinista jardinista Modern garden
jardinista

jardinista
jardinista
jardinista

33. The corners are also a great place to cultivate a garden

雑木が映えるモダンEXTERIOR, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Modern garden Stone Wood effect
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

34. Don't let any space go to waste!

雑木が映えるモダンEXTERIOR, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Modern garden Wood Green
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

35.An entrance which plays with colors and textures

純和風な回遊式日本庭園, 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE 株式会社 砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE Eclectic style garden
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE
株式会社　砂土居造園／SUNADOI LANDSCAPE

36.Place pots and plants on the aisles for the best feeling

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

37. The terrace is also an excellent place to create a garden

Cool but Funky, Contempoary Garden Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Cool but Funky, Contempoary Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

38. Make use of fancy pots to make a statement

Pinheiros, Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Modern garden
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem

Pinheiros

Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem

