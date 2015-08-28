10 clever home storage ideas for a small apartment

When space is at a premium in a bedroom, every effort must be made to make the room feel spacious and airy. Work surfaces must be as unobtrusive as possible. A perfect example where design and function merge to form a beautiful piece of furniture. This little fold-out desk uses minimum space, with an integrated power supply and a footprint of 0.09 m² when stacked away, this fold out working surface cant get more efficient. It is extremely elegant looking, and practical for light writing at the same time. Space saved is so often money saved.

We hope these simple home storage examples inspired you, if you would like to see more examples on home storage solutions take a look at this idea book on smart clothes storage ideas.