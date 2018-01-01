25 small gardens to inspire you to renew yours soon

The garden is an important part of a house, since it brings us in contact with nature, creating a pleasanter atmosphere within the home. We don’t always have space for a garden in our home, and considering this, today we bring you 25 ideas of small gardens that you will surely love. You can take inspiration from them to renew any corner of your home with beautiful plants and accessories that will create a small green area that contributes to the overall well-being of your family members, besides adding to the aesthetics of your house. Join us as we take you through these images.