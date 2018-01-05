30 things you need in your home if you are over 30!

Different people dream of buying different things for themselves and their homes when they start working. And many often end up buying things which are unnecessary or don’t add to the aesthetics of the house. Though materials things might not always bring you happiness, certain designs, objects or furniture can sure make you comfortable and help you enjoy happy moments with loved ones. And after hitting 30, it makes sense to ensure that you have a beautiful home where you can relax and work in peace. Read on to find out what things you must have after 30.