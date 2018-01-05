Your browser is out-of-date.

30 things you need in your home if you are over 30!

Justwords Justwords
homify Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Different people dream of buying different things for themselves and their homes when they start working. And many often end up buying things which are unnecessary or don’t add to the aesthetics of the house. Though materials things might not always bring you happiness, certain designs, objects or furniture can sure make you comfortable and help you enjoy happy moments with loved ones. And after hitting 30, it makes sense to ensure that you have a beautiful home where you can relax and work in peace. Read on to find out what things you must have after 30.

1. A comfortable and aesthetic space for relaxing and conversing with your family

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Minimalist living room Purple/Violet
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

2. A stylish, practical and cosy kitchen for cooking hearty meals

Spazi domestici, Blocco Arreda Blocco Arreda KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood
Blocco Arreda

3. A spacious dining room to accommodate all loved ones easily

Residencia Olinalá, Local 10 Arquitectura Local 10 Arquitectura Modern dining room Wood
Local 10 Arquitectura

4. Beautiful crockery to serve and enjoy tasty home-cooked dishes

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style dining room
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

5. A small dressing room or well-organised closet to make life easy

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

6. A cosy and stylish bedroom with lots of cushions, soothing colours and a beautiful bed

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

7. An elegant and relaxing bathroom

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern bathroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

8. An aesthetic and cosy sofa

Piso en Retiro, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern living room
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

9. A lovely media room for relaxed entertainment

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

10. Beautiful terrace with pergola to enjoy with close ones

Pergolas , Productos Cristalum Productos Cristalum Modern dining room Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
Productos Cristalum

11. Trendy mini bar to chill with friends

homify Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

12. An organic garden with seasonal vegetables and aromatic herbs

Muebles de Jardín, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden Garden Plant pots & vases Solid Wood Wood effect
Mundo Garden

Here is a story you can check out for ideas - 19 easy ideas to make your garden look modern and stylish

13. A mini cellar is perfect for those who are wine connoisseurs

COCINA XUNI, Eos México Eos México Modern kitchen
Eos México

14. Traditional Mexican touches to connect with roots

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

15. Introduce interesting artworks

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Scandinavian style living room
alba najera

16. Compact and cosy library to organise books

Caúcaso, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern study/office
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

17. Enjoy winters with a beautiful outdoor fire

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

18. A pretty hammock to unwind

homify Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

19. A beautiful grill to host barbeques and outdoor lunches

Печи , Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78 Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78
Печи Кузнецова +7 912 283 89 78

20. A trendy coat rack or funky hat pegs to organise your things near the entrance

Residência Lorena, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Eclectic style walls & floors
Mauricio Arruda Design

21. Neat magazine rack in bathroom for leisurely Sundays

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

22. A classy fireplace to keep winter nights warm

Cuyamaloya, InteriorEs Silvana McColgan InteriorEs Silvana McColgan Mediterranean style living room Bricks Blue
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan

23. Spend creatively to acquire beautiful things without burning a hole in your pocket

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Read another story - 21 amazing solutions for decorating the interiors of small houses

10 house cleaning mistakes you must avoid
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


