The trendy ideas of home decoration to follow in 2018

The year 2018 is all set to bring in colourful delight and cozy and warm trends that will revive the traditional charm and fill the modern homes with fresh energy and new zest. The latest trend that has gained International acclaim is all about textures, exclusive colour combination and a classic touch to the modern interior. Fine blend of contemporary, traditional, industrial tone, patterns and designs in its exotic form is what we are looking forward to seeing in modern homes in 2018. Today we have brought for you the trends that are to be followed to make your home fashionably new in 2018.
Traditional lamps with a modern twist will be the trend to be followed in 2018. Lights will become alive with intricate and elaborate designs that will bring stunning sophistication and enliven the home.
Soft neutral tones will be replaced by the warm and welcoming shades that will have the power to make the space lively and vibrant. The rainbow of colours will spread into the home in the form of fabric, walls, and accessories to announce the arrival of 2018.
The wallpaper is quite popular and widely used for its versatility, beauty and colours it brings to the room. Lots of experimentation can be done with wallpapers. The designer trend for wallpaper in 2018 is colourful with exotic themes that will transport you to a different place. Its decoration should be to bring in joy and playfulness into the space.
The layered and plain roofs have become boring and obsolete. Next year will revive the traditional carving on the roofs or the wide wooden beams with a modern twist to it.
Simple ceramic tiles or plain marble floor will get replaced by the geometric pattern on the flooring tiles with lots of different texture and material to add warmth to it. You can also add pattern with the carpet.
The colourful trend will continue in 2018 for the kitchen but now it will be designed and the choice of colour will be modern and sophisticated with stylish look. Metallic shine will also dominate the kitchen and black will be the new colour that will gain popularity.
Marble will remain a favourite choice for the kitchen counter top for the elegance it brings in the kitchen.
The paradigm of wall decoration will shift from traditional coatings and painted texture to 3-D effect and wild paintings showing vivid imagination making it innovative and giving a cutting edge to it.
The inventive design and experimentation with ideas will introduce an interesting and complex bathroom design for 2018. Play with mosaic tiles or keep it simple with earthy tones and natural materials, choice will be yours.
Indoor garden is one thing that is the demand of modern days and will never go out of style. It was trendy in 2017 and before that too and will remain so in 2018. In addition to the freshness it brings, it is great for decoration too. If anything you want to change in your home in 2018, design and gift an indoor rejuvenation spot for your family and yourself.
Vastu shastra has gained immense popularity and people have started following the principles to bring home happiness and prosperity. Follow the trend and choose the colours for your home based on the principles of Vastu.
Gold is the symbol of elegance and adds luxury to the interior. Decorate your home with golden tones in the art and atifacts. It will look stunning.
Modern homes are all about integrating space in style. Gone are the days when walls separated and defined the rooms. The trend that will widely be popular and followed in 2018 by the modern families will be a common social space where there will be no walls dividing it.
Natural fibre will be in fashion for home decoration in 2018. Peoples have been showing an inclination towards the natural fibres and rustic charm. It will soon be a trend. Bedroom will become more personal and intimate space with natural fibre and traditional furniture with natural feel and texture in it.