A modern Mumbai home full of creative ideas

Beauty can be achieved with simplicity when it comes to home decor and design. And this modern residence in Mumbai is proof of that. Neat lines, trendy furniture, stylish lamps and thoughtful decor accents are the highlights of this home. Though soft hues dominate most of the rooms, pops of bright colours appear for visual interest. The open layout of the living room and the creative use of mirrors in the passage are things you won’t miss. The bedrooms are also decked tastefully and show the love for art that the family enjoys. Credit for this wonderful project goes to the interior architects at Midas Dezign.
The open layout of the living room allows it to merge with the dining zone seamlessly. The wooden shelf to your right is trendy and very practical, and adds beauty to this common area.
Just like life, your home is incomplete without colours. And this modern living room follows that idea by featuring a vibrant patchwork carpet and colourful cushions. The sofas are neat and chic, while the wallpaper is the perfect backdrop for the abstract artwork.
The unique shape of the wooden dining table and the minimalistic chairs make this space perfect for fashionable mealtimes. The stylish bar is close by as well.
Rendered in wood and white, the home bar looks sleek, fashionable and perfect for housing a variety of alcohols and storing crockery.
Soft creams and whites make this bedroom a very relaxing place to be. Soft bed linen, sheer curtains and warm wooden flooring promise ample comfort. The abstract artwork behind the bed adds colour to the room.
The sleek and minimal TV unit in this bedroom is in line with the rest of the decor. The large windows flood the room with lots of sunlight.
With playful posters decking the grey wall behind the bed, this modern bedroom is truly fun and exclusive. The bed is very neat and cosy, while the wooden flooring lends warmth.
The wall opposite the bed here is lined with concrete bricks for a rustic look. The posters add personality.
Large mirrors have been used to create a beautiful wall panel in the corridor connecting the bedrooms and the common area. It makes the home appear more spacious than it actually is.
