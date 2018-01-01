An elegant and cosy residence in Mumbai

Sleek lines, trendy furniture and the warmth of wood never go out of style. This is the reason why the interior architects at Midas Dezign have used generous amounts of wood to make a warm and classy statement in this Mumbai home. Modern furnishing, soft lighting and minimalistic decor are the other attractions of this property. You will also come across creative wall panels, smart space-saving shelves, and collectibles that are well-chosen and full of personality. Read on to know more.
Rendered in wood and metal, the trendy partition between the living and dining spaces acts as the perfect solution for displaying sculptures and vases. The dining furniture is very sleek and elegant and the neutral colours make a soothing impact.
Neat grey sofas and a pair of blue high-backed armchairs make this modern living space very cosy and inviting. The indirect lighting on the ceiling is mellow and the wooden coffee table is a geometric marvel.
The TV unit in the living area is minimal, sleek and accompanied by neat niches that hold artefacts. Also note how large windows bring in ample natural light here.
The gleaming wall panel behind the dining table is beautifully backlit for a magical ambiance here. The false ceiling features recessed lighting for a cosy look and the marble floor shines under it.
The study and the media room of this home have been combined nicely with the help of modern furniture, a sensible layout and lots of wooden surfaces. The white sofa, the grey cushions, the stylish lamp and the bright yellow vase provide contrast here.
A classy wooden TV unit adds tons of pleasure in this study as it accommodates a TV as well as books and decor accents too. The design is neat and very trendy.
This fun and modern bedroom boasts of neon green side tables mounted against a slatted white wooden panelling behind the bed. The bed itself is very trendy and the reading lamps are in bold black. Mellow lighting and neutrals dominate the rest of the space.
A chic wooden shelf in one corner of this bedroom offers ample space for storing books and vases. The bright red, blue and green cabinets look lively, while the stylish chair near the large window makes for a favourite reading spot.
Grey, wood and white make for a very sober and classic colour palette in this spacious bedroom. The wall panel behind the bed is stylish, while the closet and lighting are fashionable yet functional.
A couple of fashionable chairs and an inbuilt shelf in wood and white make for a very relaxing spot opposite the bed.
Thanks to an entire wall lined with glass, this bedroom stays flooded with sunlight during daytime. The beautiful pink curtains and the stylish panelling behind the modern bed are wonderful accessories.
The owner’s love for wood comes through in the neat closet of this bedroom as well as the door and wall panelling opposite the bed. The white temple with intricately patterned panels has been nicely built into the wooden wall panel.
