10 combinations of tiles that will look great in your bathroom

Of all the rooms in your house, the bathroom is where you have the most freedom to decorate… much more than any other space such as the bedroom or the dining room. In the bathroom, you can play with the colours, textures and designs of the coatings, especially since the latest tiles that are available in the market come in hundreds of different models, colour combinations and finishes.

In this ideabook, we bring you 10 combinations of wall coverings with tiles that will inspire you to get creative when it comes to decorating your bathrooms.