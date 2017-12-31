10 combinations of tiles that will look great in your bathroom

Of all the rooms in your house, the bathroom is where you have the most freedom to decorate… much more than any other space such as the bedroom or the dining room. In the bathroom, you can play with the colours, textures and designs of the coatings, especially since the latest tiles that are available in the market come in hundreds of different models, colour combinations and finishes.
In this ideabook, we bring you 10 combinations of wall coverings with tiles that will inspire you to get creative when it comes to decorating your bathrooms.
If you don’t think that it is a good idea to have two textures in a single room, this bathroom will make you change your mind. As you can see, it’s easy to combine two textures successfully if they have a similar characteristic such as colour, which can be used as the medium that unites, combines or contrasts them.
A combination that never goes out of fashion, white represents purity and cleanliness, while brown is the shade that is closest to earth. Combining these two colours always works well, and in this bathroom, they blend with modern forms to create a stunning effect.
A colour palette with different shades of grey, is an elegant choice for the bathroom. Add to that a touch of black, which accentuates the sophistication even more, and you get a bathroom that is beautifully decorated.
Just when you think a design has gone out of fashion, it will surprise you by making a strong comeback during the next year. That happens quite often with patterned tiles that go well with the classic design style of old-fashioned bathrooms. The only difference is that nowadays, this type of tile has textures, and the colours are subtler than the aggressive tones that were used in the past. If you are going to use tiles with patterns, try to combine them with solid, but neutral, colours such as white or grey.
Ideally, the bathroom should have a warm ambiance to make it suitable for relaxing after a busy day. What are the best colours you can use on the tiles to achieve that? If you live in a cold place, warm tones such as beige, yellow and orange, which are reminiscent of the sand on beaches, can create a welcoming setting when you sink into your bathtub.
A completely white bathroom is never enough. It needs a cheerful touch of colour in a section of the walls or in the columns so that it can transform from a sterile space into a vibrant one. Bright colours can add the missing detail in an all-white bathroom.
This bathroom looks like it is inspired by a gala as it replicates the classic combination of an all-black tuxedo with a white shirt. It’s an elegant room, no matter where you choose to place each of the colours. The important thing is that white should be predominant, and overall, the colours should look balanced.
Contrast between the floors and walls is another winning combination that works in tiled bathrooms. All you need to do is to ensure a balance in the overall decoration of the room. You can do this by using solid colours in the opposite section to where you place printed mosaic tiles. For example, if you use mosaic on the floor, you should keep the walls plain white.
As most sanitary fixtures come in white, the best way to prevent your bathroom from looking boring, is to use a colour such as beige on the walls to provide a soft contrast in your bathroom. As an additional colour to infuse warmth and vibrancy to the room, you can place some plants or use a carpet in green.
And, this is among our favourite bathrooms. It has a floral theme with delicate prints that repeat themselves throughout the walls. The silver-grey background neutralizes the bright colours of the flowers. This brilliant combination is very harmonious. In a room such as this one, for the decoration to be complete, you must consider the other accessories to use, and the floor should be in a neutral colour.