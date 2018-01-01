Your browser is out-of-date.

15 bathroom images for your home in 2018

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
Bathrooms are often the most underestimated rooms in a home. Many people forget that this is where they relax and rejuvenate after a tiring day. The bathroom is also a space where you bathe and get ready to face a new day! So, it is natural that bathrooms should be aesthetically appealing, functional as well as comfortable. To inspire you for the New Year, here are 15 stylish bathrooms, each with a personality of its own.

1. Warm and rustic

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Wood for the floor and wall, and wicker baskets make this compact bathroom warm and earthy. The tallish mirror, the trendy sanitary fixtures and the soft lighting add to the attractive look. Credit goes to the interior architects at Angelina Alekseeva.

2. Magic with tiles

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Tiles with floral prints and bright blue mosaic tiles make a stunning statement in this otherwise simple and modern bathroom. The neat fixtures and ample white light make this a comfy space.

3. Bathroom with a view

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Sliding glass doors right next to the shower open up this beautiful bathroom to a lovely garden. This bathroom receives ample sunlight, has fashionable sanitary wares and a rustic stone wall.

4. Dark and mysterious

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Natural grey stones and ultramodern fixtures lend this bathroom a rustic yet very modern look. The marble sink unit and the soft lighting make for a mysterious feel.

5. A wall of character

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Gorgeously veined marble makes for a classy wall in this contemporary and bright bathroom. The wooden sink unit is a warm touch.

6. It’s all in the lighting

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Magical green and white lights help highlight the textured walls of this small yet lovely bathroom. The neat sanitary wares and the bed of pebbles under the sink are very eye-catching.


7. Eclectic rejuvenation

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
Thanks to the beautifully patterned floor tiles, brick wall and modern fixtures, this eclectic bathroom is a treat for the senses. Subdued lighting adds to the romantic ambiance.

8. Modern and inviting

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist bathroom
Dark wood and soft whites and greys make for a classy look in this bathroom. The lighting is ample yet soothing and the mirror is a stunner.

9. Quirky is in

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
If you want your bathroom to stand out from the rest, gather inspiration from this narrow but beautiful space. A bold red ceiling, a curvy wall panel, a circular mirror and cosy lighting make this bathroom truly special.

10. Truly rustic

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
Natural wood, pebbles embedded in concrete and lively green vines make this rustic bathroom a breathtaking affair. Even the WC features customised prints of grass to match the design and decor here. It’s almost like bathing in the forest!

11. Minimal yet elegant

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
Raw concrete walls lend a unique simplicity and minimalism to this spacious bathroom. Golden indirect lighting and fashionable sanitary wares add to the appeal.

12. Classy in white and grey

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern bathroom
The white and grey colour palette of this bathroom is indeed classy and soothing too. The gorgeous tiles behind the WC steal the show here.

13. Beauty of brick tiles

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern bathroom
Neat white brick tiles make the bathroom walls modern, bright and clean-looking. There is ample light and the wooden sink unit lends warmth.

14. Simple luxury

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
Grey stone tiles have been creatively used to make this compact bathroom simple yet luxurious. But the rain shower and the wall showers are the chief highlights when it comes to relaxed bathing.

15. Saying it with mosaic

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist bathroom Tiles Grey
Black and white mosaic tiles make a very powerful statement in this simple and sleek bathroom. The dark floor and the bright white walls combine to create the perfect setting for rejuvenation. The large mirror on the right lends illusion of spaciousness.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


