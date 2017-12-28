Cracks in the walls: and how you can repair them permanently

Usually, hidden defects result in horizontal cracks or sliding faults and are caused due to the insufficient use of materials during the construction. As a result, there is a lack of adhesion between the joints of the wall that causes one part to slide over the other.

Fissures that are almost tree-like with branches are caused by humidity or moisture that isn't fixed immediately. Owing to this, the adhesive as well as the construction materials become damaged.

Stepped faults usually occur in the joints between blocks or bricks in the wall. They form due to diagonal tension between the structure of the wall and the floor, or because of the inferior quality of material used to build the wall. In cases of stronger movements, or insufficient reinforcement and anchoring of the steel in the structure, vertical cracks can form at the corners and in the centre of the wall. These two types of fissures are a warning that you need to take measures to reinforce the structure.

Finally, the cracks that you must worry about the most, because they are dangerous, are diagonal ones. They indicate a strong structural damage for which a minor repair of the coating won’t be sufficient. You will have to consult a structural expert to repair this type of crack permanently.

