10 beautiful railings to make your stairs look stylish

There is immense beauty hidden in simplicity. You just need a creative eye to hunt it. Handrails of steel or aluminum are definitely simple, but its modern and chic look is impressive. Apart from the protection it is providing, the lower part of the railing is also forming the frame for the wooden staircase which is hollow on the front. It is completely an innovative and authentic way to build a staircase that just merges with the interior of the space.

