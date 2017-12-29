Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 beautiful railings to make your stairs look stylish

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Leather Handrails, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Loading admin actions …

The best partner a humble staircase can have to decorate it and highlight its importance in the interior of the home is the handrail. But then handrails are not there just as ornamentation. It is there for the safety of the family and an assistant for the elderly while taking the stairs. Put aside the functional significance of the railings and focus on its beauty today. Let’s dive in and checkout 10 stylish railings which are undoubtedly beautiful and determined to fulfilling its protective role honestly.

​1. Warmness of wide wooden beam

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Every time the steps rise, there is a wide wooden beam rising with it to provide the protection. The idea was to provide the support where it is needed the most and it has been successfully achieved. It was a smart choice to use wooden beams for the wooden stairs. The warmth of wood is contagious here and is making the space welcoming and inviting.

​2. Curves of the straight lines

Leather Handrail in Marylebone refurbishment Hide and Stitch Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Hide and Stitch

Leather Handrail in Marylebone refurbishment

Hide and Stitch
Hide and Stitch
Hide and Stitch

The handrail fits perfectly with the style of the stairs. It takes twist and turns and moves up with the curvy stairs and the mishmash lines on it attract the attention immediately. The innovative design of the railing is modern in its approach and enhances the style quotient of the space along with the curiosity.

​3. Clearly transparent

JT, URBN URBN Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

There is no point of hiding the staircase if it is so beautiful. The designers have done exactly what was needed here. The idea was to make the staircase a part of the beautiful interior instead of making it a proper staircase connecting the two floors. The glass railing is doing exactly that. The transparency of the clear glass has made the staircase a part of the interior and is providing the much needed protection too.  Once again it has shown that though stone and glass have contrasting character, they look beautiful together.

​4. Eternal beauty of the wood

East Syssex -a Smet UK - Staircases Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Smet UK—Staircases

East Syssex -a

Smet UK - Staircases
Smet UK—Staircases
Smet UK - Staircases

The eternal beauty and versatility of wood is unmatched. The classical touch in the handrail here brings back the charm of the bygone era when wood dominated the interior of the home. Each piece of the railing has beautiful carving on it to give it a traditional and unique touch.

​5. Craftsmanship on the metal

Art Nouveau Luxury Balustrades Maison Noblesse Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Maison Noblesse

Art Nouveau Luxury Balustrades

Maison Noblesse
Maison Noblesse
Maison Noblesse

The traditional design of the handrails with lines and angles are obsolete now. Now people love to experiment with creativity and have really come up with innovative and imaginative ideas that have no limit. It is easy to work with metals for its malleable nature and it can be bended to give any form to it. Here the peculiar wavy curves on the iron railings have made this simple staircase quite sophisticated and spectacular.

​6. A touch of colour

Bolzentreppe Bolero Vision, Donaubauer Treppenbau GmbH Donaubauer Treppenbau GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Donaubauer Treppenbau GmbH

Donaubauer Treppenbau GmbH
Donaubauer Treppenbau GmbH
Donaubauer Treppenbau GmbH

Just a touch of colour on the modern and chic handrail is enough to break the monotony of the neutral shades in the home. The yellow on the handrail pops up and make its presence felt even from a distant. Lift this idea and add a punch in the subtle décor of your home.


​7. Little detailing matters

COLLECTION MOZART , SCHUTT GRANDE FORGE SCHUTT GRANDE FORGE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
SCHUTT GRANDE FORGE

SCHUTT GRANDE FORGE
SCHUTT GRANDE FORGE
SCHUTT GRANDE FORGE

We know that the railing is there for protection. But why not do some magic and turn it into a decoration piece too if that could easily be done? The industrial design staircase is undoubtedly sturdy and is strongly representing its functions. But what is really creating magic here is the little detailing with the colours on it. Turquoise blue with golden touch looks charming together.

​8. Contemporary and stylish

Showroom a Shanghai, Vegni Design Vegni Design Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

A decent way to ascent in style holding the simple and minimalist railing will simply carry you to the futuristic design. Steel rails rising from the floor to the ceiling exude the functionality of the railing with elegance and simplicity. Of course it is a peculiar design but it is stunning.

​9. Augmenting the reality

Casa unifamiliare, Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura

Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura

Circles and more circles on the railing are playing a vital role in enhancing the interior of a beautiful home. Different sizes of circles on the rail complement the curves of the stairs. This innovative design of the handrail shows the importance of railing in the interior of our home.

​10. Shine of the metal

Scale LOFT di Rintal: unione perfetta tra design e sicurezza., Rintal Rintal Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Rintal

Rintal
Rintal
Rintal

There is immense beauty hidden in simplicity. You just need a creative eye to hunt it. Handrails of steel or aluminum are definitely simple, but its modern and chic look is impressive. Apart from the protection it is providing, the lower part of the railing is also forming the frame for the wooden staircase which is hollow on the front. It is completely an innovative and authentic way to build a staircase that just merges with the interior of the space.

If you are looking for some modern staircase for your home, then check this out: 36 Beautiful images of modern staircases at home

6 common mistakes to avoid in the balcony garden
Which of these designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks