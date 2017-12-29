10 beautiful railings to make your stairs look stylish

The best partner a humble staircase can have to decorate it and highlight its importance in the interior of the home is the handrail. But then handrails are not there just as ornamentation. It is there for the safety of the family and an assistant for the elderly while taking the stairs. Put aside the functional significance of the railings and focus on its beauty today. Let’s dive in and checkout 10 stylish railings which are undoubtedly beautiful and determined to fulfilling its protective role honestly.
Every time the steps rise, there is a wide wooden beam rising with it to provide the protection. The idea was to provide the support where it is needed the most and it has been successfully achieved. It was a smart choice to use wooden beams for the wooden stairs. The warmth of wood is contagious here and is making the space welcoming and inviting.
The handrail fits perfectly with the style of the stairs. It takes twist and turns and moves up with the curvy stairs and the mishmash lines on it attract the attention immediately. The innovative design of the railing is modern in its approach and enhances the style quotient of the space along with the curiosity.
There is no point of hiding the staircase if it is so beautiful. The designers have done exactly what was needed here. The idea was to make the staircase a part of the beautiful interior instead of making it a proper staircase connecting the two floors. The glass railing is doing exactly that. The transparency of the clear glass has made the staircase a part of the interior and is providing the much needed protection too. Once again it has shown that though stone and glass have contrasting character, they look beautiful together.
The eternal beauty and versatility of wood is unmatched. The classical touch in the handrail here brings back the charm of the bygone era when wood dominated the interior of the home. Each piece of the railing has beautiful carving on it to give it a traditional and unique touch.
The traditional design of the handrails with lines and angles are obsolete now. Now people love to experiment with creativity and have really come up with innovative and imaginative ideas that have no limit. It is easy to work with metals for its malleable nature and it can be bended to give any form to it. Here the peculiar wavy curves on the iron railings have made this simple staircase quite sophisticated and spectacular.
Just a touch of colour on the modern and chic handrail is enough to break the monotony of the neutral shades in the home. The yellow on the handrail pops up and make its presence felt even from a distant. Lift this idea and add a punch in the subtle décor of your home.
We know that the railing is there for protection. But why not do some magic and turn it into a decoration piece too if that could easily be done? The industrial design staircase is undoubtedly sturdy and is strongly representing its functions. But what is really creating magic here is the little detailing with the colours on it. Turquoise blue with golden touch looks charming together.
A decent way to ascent in style holding the simple and minimalist railing will simply carry you to the futuristic design. Steel rails rising from the floor to the ceiling exude the functionality of the railing with elegance and simplicity. Of course it is a peculiar design but it is stunning.
Circles and more circles on the railing are playing a vital role in enhancing the interior of a beautiful home. Different sizes of circles on the rail complement the curves of the stairs. This innovative design of the handrail shows the importance of railing in the interior of our home.
There is immense beauty hidden in simplicity. You just need a creative eye to hunt it. Handrails of steel or aluminum are definitely simple, but its modern and chic look is impressive. Apart from the protection it is providing, the lower part of the railing is also forming the frame for the wooden staircase which is hollow on the front. It is completely an innovative and authentic way to build a staircase that just merges with the interior of the space.
