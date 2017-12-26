7 easy steps to create a kitchen garden in your small home

While, traditionally, a kitchen garden is accessible directly from the kitchen, in an apartment, you can innovate to include one in any available space, whether it’s a terrace, balcony or corridor. However, ensure that the area that you choose has sufficient sunlight so that your plants can thrive. If you can’t find any other space, assess your windows to see if you can place pots or planters on them in which you can grow greens, herbs and other plants that don’t become too tall and block the natural light. Vertical gardens are becoming a popular solution for tiny apartments as all you need is a wall and some sunlight to grow vegetables.

