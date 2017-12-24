7 interesting illumination ideas to play with light and shadow in kitchens

Kitchens need to be well-illuminated so that you have ample light on the countertops to allow you to work safely, but this doesn’t mean that you should keep the lighting basic. After all, lights are a vital element in the design of any space. In the kitchen, using a combination of overhead and direct lighting always works best, and you can get creative with mixing the various sources to create a perfect setting that is not only functional but also stunning.
In today’s ideabook, we highlight 8 tricks to use illumination to bring an interesting effect of light and shadow in your kitchen.
This is a combination that you will come across in most modern kitchens. LED bulbs are embedded into the false ceiling to provide illumination to the entire space. You can choose cold white or warmer yellow to create the effect that you desire, whether it’s sophisticated or cosy. Additionally, having a set of pendant lights handing over an island or bar counter in the kitchen helps to create a focal point, especially at night, when these lamps cast a magical glow over the counter.
Alternatively, the pendants can hang over the dining table in an open-plan design to separate the two spaces visually, besides adding a lovely warm element to the dining space.
Another way to separate the dining area from the kitchen, without eliminating the light shared by the two spaces, is to install a partition screen, like the one you see in this image. The opaque glass not only filters the light from the adjoining space, but also reflects the light within the space. Notice the shutters used in the middle of the partition? This helps to provide privacy between the spaces. Additionally, when the shutters are opened, it creates an interesting play of light and shadow on the counters and the floor.
Every kitchen benefits from décor accessories, and you can highlight them by placing them in special niches or shelves with spotlights to accentuate their beauty, like you see here. See how the spotlights create interesting a scalloped pattern on the wall to present another way to play with light and shadow?
Here is another idea to partition the kitchen and dining room using wooden frames.
Seen from another angle, you can get a better idea of how the light from the dining area filters though the frames to create an interesting artistic effect of geometric shadows against the kitchen wall… very modern!
Using reflections is a clever way of enhancing the brightness of a space. In a kitchen that doesn’t have much natural light, you can use glossy tiles that reflect the available light to make the room appear larger. Of course, white is the preferred colour when it comes to making rooms look more spacious, but if you don’t enjoy the monotony of this shade, you can combine it with a bright contrast to add a cheerful air to the kitchen.
And, finally, we look at another popular option used for general illumination in modern Indian homes. Instead of ceiling-embedded LED bulbs, you can have a recessed design, like you see in this image, where the bulbs aren’t visible. This type of design is a perfect solution for illuminating the entire area and works well for dark rooms as you can flood the room with brightness.