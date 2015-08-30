6 Awesome South India inspired home decor ideas!

Vannakam! Namaskaram! Often called as the enchanted land, South India is known for its rich heritage, culture, art, and temples. A South Indian's simplicity is reflected in their home decor. Wide, open spaces often feature minimalist and rustic wooden furniture. The ornate carvings on these wooden pieces gives your room a regal appearance. It is reminiscent of temple architecture that brings distinct appeal to your home. Plush colours are introduced with vibrant cushions and mattresses. You can create a harmonious blend of light and shadow to bring a sense of tranquility into your home. Here are some examples for a South India inspired home decor.