5 small but stunning bathrooms

As our first example, we chose a bathroom with an amorphous structure that has hardly any natural light, but still looks nice as it has brightness within. Let’s take a closer look at how this has been achieved.

Firstly, colours and lighting have been chosen to convey the effect of daylight. In rooms that don’t have much sunlight, we recommend the use of vivid yellow as it is ideal for bringing warmth and vibrancy to the room. Along with LED bulbs, it can be used to replicate the illumination provided by natural daylight. If you think that yellow would overpower the small room, you can use it on just one wall.

Shape is another important factor that defines the character of a room. Nowadays, you can find sanitary ware in a range of brands and varieties, including irregular shapes. Use one of these for the bathtub, shower tray or sink to infuse the room with a distinct personality.