20 ideas that will make your little patio look pretty

Sometimes we believe that by having a small outdoor space, we are limited in design issues to make it beautiful; however, we are wrong: a small patio can look nice, if you know how to take advantage of the space and learn a couple of essential tips.

That is what this book of ideas is about, to share several tips on how to fix your small patio and how to get the most out of it and enjoy it to the fullest. You will see that you do not need a lot of budget or need to buy the most expensive things, but creativity, recycling some things is enough. So, pay attention and get to work!