Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 gardens that you should take a look at if your house is small

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
Loading admin actions …

Today, we present you with some small garden ideas for houses with minimal space. Do not miss this book of ideas where we are about to show you more than two dozen little gardens, each of them with fabulous qualities to imitate, so that you can finally have the garden of your dreams.

We have taken special care to highlight the most emblematic qualities of the following gardens, so concentrate on paying attention and let your imagination fly. 

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. Differentiate sizes

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

With the taller plants against the wall and the grass well trimmed to the center, this little garden has triumphed.

2. Limited trees

Residencia em Condomínio fechado, Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores Modern garden
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores

Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores
Lucia Helena Bellini arquitetura e interiores

The best quality of this tiny garden is that it controls the leafy vegetation very well, so it does not exceed a couple of trees.

3. L distribution

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

If the vegetation had not been folded to a corner, this garden would not be enjoyed so much. It even has space to walk!

4. Hanging wall garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

For this garden it was not an impediment that there are no surfaces available on the floor , because it hangs wonderfully from the wall.

5. Strategic point

REFORMA DE RESIDÊNCIA EM CONDOMINIO, MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA Modern garden
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA

The small size of this garden helped it fit into a strategic point, which was the middle of the stairs. Thank you, littleness!

For more ideas and inspiration, here are 20 pictures of small gardens under the stairs.


6. Green center

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

When the garden is tiny it fits everywhere, even the center of the external area; It looks great and does not steal much space.

7. Hang up so as not to disturb

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

This garden should not be an obstacle race to get out of the house, it's better to hang your pots so there's enough space to walk without too many potted plants on the floor being in the way. 

8. Wooden path

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

This small but beautiful garden is shown in two parts because the center has the joy of having a wooden walkway, and that is its great quality.

9. Green corner

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Although tiny, the corner that houses this garden shows us that with ingenuity it is possible to have a little greenery even in the smallest house.

10. 50cm diameter

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

We could not miss the brilliant design of this mini garden: it fits in less than one square meter!

11. Green triangle

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Better said, little green triangle, because the  proximity of this garden with the main entrance limits it, although it does not seem to affect it.

12. Garden inside pots

PEQUENO JARDIM APARTAMENTO TÉRREO. SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Modern garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

The arrangement of the pots, despite how small they are, is the great quality of this garden, it's really impressive!

13. Balanced arrangement

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This little garden is nicely spaced out… with a few potted plants on the floor, wall and shelves, this garden has a perfectly balanced arrangement. 

14. Strategic wall

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

In this garden,  the wall not only delimits it, it is also a great help, since the plants that do not fit in the area can hang from it.

15. Everything in miniature form

Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

This  small garden was not complicated to create due to its size and all its miniature plants. What a great decision!

Here are 10 tropical perennial plants for small gardens for your reference. 

16. Company when walking

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

In spite of being small, this garden makes a phenomenal company to the corridor, besides it does not take away much space from the corridor. 

17. A unique atmosphere

Jardim de Ervas, Baccari Interiores Studio Design Baccari Interiores Studio Design Eclectic style garden
Baccari Interiores Studio Design

Baccari Interiores Studio Design
Baccari Interiores Studio Design
Baccari Interiores Studio Design

Here we will not highlight a detail but a set, and that is that each element of this garden makes it look small but wonderful. It has everything!

18. Earth and sky

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

This garden is fabulous, it has greenery on the ground and hanging greenery!

19. Extreme neatness

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

In this beautiful garden there is no imperfection whatsoever. Everything is in place and that helps the small area get the most out of it.

20. Fabulous harmony

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

The greatest quality of this garden is the repetition of the vegetation, because it creates a phenomenal harmonious design.

21. Double ration

Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style garden
Na Lupa Design

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

With this garden we decided to close, because although it is small, it is divided in two parts, making it seem bigger than it is and filling up and greening the space outside the house nicely. 

We hope the ideas here have been helpful. For more inspiration, you can refer to our article titled '17 small gardens that fit anywhere in your house.'

24 Beautiful and simple ideas for house entrances
Which small garden design do you like best? 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks