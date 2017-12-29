6 common mistakes to avoid in the balcony garden

Obviously we are not expert to know what plants are best for our balcony. But at least we can do some research and take guidance from the gardener of the nursery before buying the plants. Make the right choice. The selection of plants should be based on the amount of sunlight received in your balcony and region’s climatic condition.

The amount of sunlight received in the balcony depends a lot in its direction. A south facing balcony will receive ample sunlight and north facing will receive insufficient. East and west facing balconies will receive medium light. So the selection of plants should be accordingly.

Choose the plants that will fit into your balcony. Oversize plants in your small garden will ruin the beauty of the garden and after sometime it will become difficult to handle it in the balcony.

Add variety and greenery in your garden. Plant annuls or biennials flowering plants and let it spread its beauty, colour and fragrance in your balcony. You can also go for ornamental plants, it will look great.