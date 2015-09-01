A house with a touch of class

Coming to the kid’s room you will see it has the very similar pattern of designs like in the master bedroom along with some bright and vibrant changes to add some extra energy to the kid’s living area. The room has Red floral motifs embroidered on quilt, cushions and the curtains to add brightness to the room. The sheer curtains are back lit with soft lights so as to maintain the elegance of the house in totality. The tiled flooring and the light color on the walls make it a very cozy room with peaceful effect. The warm and fluffy rug adds a playful hue to the room. The room is accessorized with wall mounted television and showpieces are kept underneath it on the shelves. These shelves are also decorated with red floral prints on them. Adding a wardrobe to the room completes it for the kids to have a wonderful room all to their self.

An area well managed with perfect accessories and objects placed very aptly in the respective places. Completing this house all the furniture and show pieces look fabulous on the walls and give a very rich feel to the house. Lastly, the highlight of the house would be the laser cut jali with stark contrast in motif fabric and upholstery with it. Doesn't it look like one designer house with the most minimal yet elegant looking interiors and décor?

