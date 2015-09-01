A house with a touch of class

Good lifestyle is a choice we all make for ourselves and our loved ones. Turning a normal house into a home filled of love and warmth is not just living but making it larger than life. Decorating a house into a beautiful place to live in is success in itself. Coming back to this wonderful house after long hours of work makes it worth the energy and money spent. A 2BHK Residence in Kandivali, Mumbai designed by Shahen Mistry Architects is one such example of a uniquely designed and decorated house.
The electric and modern design of this living room enhances the complete look of the house right at the entrance. The Laser cut jali on the wall makes a beautiful wall design with the basic beige color filled in. The well designed sofa with a very chic color of fabric and the very attractive cushion covers in off white and black combination print further adds to the beauty of living room. The well tiled floor with a soothing and soft rug makes it a cozy and pretty stylish space. The television in the centre wall placed right in front of the sofa looks just a perfect seating for the living room. The modern champagne leafed centre table enhances the look along with the white shears in the soft light.
And of course the master bedroom had to be the most beautiful area in the house. Draped in the shear curtains, this room is prepared with the light shade of whites and browns. The combination of the cushioned backrest on the bed with the fluffy quilt and rug adds a cozy feeling to the room. The television placed in front of the bed makes it at a convenient position. The decked up wall space on the middle with the laminations and art pieces makes it more attractive and beautiful. The lamp shade on the side table and the flowers near the television add brightness and life to the room altogether.
And what beautiful mirror is that!! The master bedroom has a small yet classy dressing on one side of the wall. A small enclosed area in the middle is ready for use as the dressing. A beautiful Venetian mirror gives an extremely elegant look to the room. Beneath it there is a small shelf with drawers. The designer handles of the drawer with some elegant showpieces and a small stool kept looks stunning in the room. The soothing wallpaper and the wooden flooring make the look complete with extraordinary elegance.
Though not a very large area, the mirror technique used to enhance the space is a marvelous idea. The Bamboo black and silver wallpaper makes the area look very enchanting and classy. A beautiful chandelier place right above the dining table and the white tiles beneath it looks like a perfect match. The apt 4 seater dining table looks a piece of art with the silver hand painting on the white chair backs and black flamed granite top with clear PU coating on the table has a very modern feel to it. Click here for more innovative ideas on Dining tables and Decorations.
Coming to the kid’s room you will see it has the very similar pattern of designs like in the master bedroom along with some bright and vibrant changes to add some extra energy to the kid’s living area. The room has Red floral motifs embroidered on quilt, cushions and the curtains to add brightness to the room. The sheer curtains are back lit with soft lights so as to maintain the elegance of the house in totality. The tiled flooring and the light color on the walls make it a very cozy room with peaceful effect. The warm and fluffy rug adds a playful hue to the room. The room is accessorized with wall mounted television and showpieces are kept underneath it on the shelves. These shelves are also decorated with red floral prints on them. Adding a wardrobe to the room completes it for the kids to have a wonderful room all to their self.
An area well managed with perfect accessories and objects placed very aptly in the respective places. Completing this house all the furniture and show pieces look fabulous on the walls and give a very rich feel to the house. Lastly, the highlight of the house would be the laser cut jali with stark contrast in motif fabric and upholstery with it. Doesn't it look like one designer house with the most minimal yet elegant looking interiors and décor?
