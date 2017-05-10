A beautiful family house in Bellary, Karnataka

A very good example of simple and contemporary yet modern housing style is this 4500 sq ft pent house in Bellary, Karnataka, India. Right from the exteriors to the rooms of the house the decors tell you how beautifully this house has been decorated with complete dedication to the comfort and elegance of the house. The house has what you call a look of innocence and style together with the warmth and elegance that shows the perspective of the people living in it.
At the Main door, the glass doors look perfect and for good luck two Buddha kept on the door complete a harmonious entry. The small wooden shelf and the flower vase on it looks pretty and a quick and easy seating towards the left at the entrance looks just apt for visitations. The 2 small chairs and diwans complete the sitting area right at the entrance.
The master bedroom consists of a beautiful wall paper on the wall at the head of the bed. The wooden bed is placed in the middle of the room with a very beautiful color combination. The lilac and white combination of upholstery looks absolutely perfect with the décor and style of the room. The prrety printed curtains look nice and allow the light to fall in very nicely. A lamp in the corner with the light falling on the tiled floor will brighten up the room immediately.
For more unique ideas in architecture and home designing, Source Architecture can be contacted for great services.
The wooden study and TV unit looks amazingly splendid on the wall of the living room. With a stylish design for the drawer and shelves and some laminations with other show pieces kept on the shelf it looks complete.
The master bedroom consists of a small dressing area with a number of wardrobes and mirror attached for the dressing. This long mirror in the dressing also has some back light that gives a very bright look overall.
The ceiling of the living room has a fan, a lamp in the corner and a small strip of wood running right across in a parallel fashion with some mirror inserts in it. With light falling from within these inserts the room looks dazzingly beautiful.
The entrance wall right in front of the entry is beautifully decorated with texture, square patterns and colors. A small stage like uprise for the statue of Ganesha looks wonderful at the entrance. The space is decorated with lamps and flower vases and a small rug in front. The beauty of this space gets enhanced with the beautiful round lamp on the ceiling.
The highlighted wall in the living room consists of an air conditioned mounted on it. The rest of the wall is covered with a wall paper and a very spectacular light form. A small show piece kept in front of it adds beauty to it.
The T.V. unit in the living room consists of a small wooden unit on which the television is kept along with some decorative show pieces. A small glass side table with a small showpiece is kept besides and a very traditional wall clock is placed on the wall just above the television. A small rack stands tall besides it to add to the elegance.
The external wall of the Pooja room enunciates the room itself. The wooden doors and the show pieces on the right wall of the entrance of the Pooja room is enough for you to judge it’s a sacred Pooja room.
The pretty wooden panel running in between the tiled walls looks very chic and enhances the look of the room. A small stage for placing the idols and pictures is made of stone with long lamps placed on either side.
The niches in the room to display the Ganesha collection of the client looks well placed in the room. The wooden shelves carved in the wall become a great piece of architecture.
There is a small glass door partition between the dining and kitchen. Also on both the ends of this door there are long wooden and glass door shelves that are well used by placing beautiful crockery and cutlery.
The ceiling in the dining room is designed with modern patterns. The wooden blocks are patterned with glass and with light flowing from within them. This not just makes the room stylish but makes it look pretty as well.
The look of the kitchen completes by the stylish and very smart designs wooden cabinets and white marble platform. The modular kitchen looks just awesome and is very well maintained. The wooden shelf beneath the counter top provides a very enlarged place to store multiple accessories.
The cutlery unit in dining The kitchen also includes the long big cutlery and crockery wooden almirah. It is a pretty and intelligent piece of furniture along with the shelf of wood that is erected to store the cutlery.
The middle slab in the kitchen, the glass doors in the kitchen The kitchen is marked by the middle slab on the wooden shelf. Right in the middle of the kitchen floor and on a wooden shelf there is a slab on it which looks modern and style oriented.
The wooden doors of the house also have the sheer look of crystal clean and veneer. For latest door ideas, here's an ideabook for your interiors : Intrerior Doors
The second/ guest bedroom consists of a lot of blues, and whites. A small part of the wall is decorated and laid with the bean bags. The beautiful white blinds look just awesome. The tiled flooring and the wooden bed side shelves further enhance the look.
In front of the bed is the placed the T.V. unit that includes the very same texture as is on one wall of the room. It also has space to watch T.V. and laminations and other stuff.
The study and storage of this room is placed together and side by side. A large almirah is placed with a lot of space to store things. Besides it, towards the entrance of the room is kept a study table with a rustic wooden chair. The table under it has a dustbin and table well-managed.
The gym room is right at the entrance of the house. Made with large windows and wooden flooring this area of the house is absolutely apt for gym. A gym machine kept with a small flower vase for the fresh feel in the room complete the look of this room.
For unique ideas on how to use the available space to create a gym, click here : Gym ideas and Inspirations