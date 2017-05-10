A beautiful family house in Bellary, Karnataka

The master bedroom consists of a beautiful wall paper on the wall at the head of the bed. The wooden bed is placed in the middle of the room with a very beautiful color combination. The lilac and white combination of upholstery looks absolutely perfect with the décor and style of the room. The prrety printed curtains look nice and allow the light to fall in very nicely. A lamp in the corner with the light falling on the tiled floor will brighten up the room immediately.

For more unique ideas in architecture and home designing, Source Architecture can be contacted for great services.