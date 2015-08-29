An apartment sparkling with tradition

A superb example of a well thought through and executed design elements, this house in Pralhad nagar, Ahmedabad is spectacularly adorned by Pandya & Co. This is a house with complete serenity and warmth with the traditional and modern designing set in harmony. This 3 BHK appartment has all the beauty and elegance of modern amenities and traditional setting that gives a spectacular look to the house.
The Living room is divided into two areas with two different seating patterns. On one side is a wall to wall wooden sofa with mustard shade of upholstery. The single wall design in the shade of pale yellow and mirror patterned on it gives a very chic look to the room. This area has complete wooden flooring and is given a traditional touch with the low seating sofa. The other part of the room has tiled flooring and is decorated with a sofa set and printed pale yellow curtains. A pretty lighting enlightens the room completely and makes it look even more beautiful.
The entrance of any house gives an idea of how the rest of the house and the people living in it will be. Upon entering the house you will find a beautiful painting and a wooden stand wall mounted with a small flower vase and a small show piece. The other wall of the entrance contains the statue of Lord Ganesha and 2 wooden closed racks with small and similar candle stands on them. The use of wood here at the entrance gives you a traditional feeling of welcome home. The white tiled flooring makes it look all the more spacious and beautiful with the rustic furniture.
The Kid’s bedroom is beautifully decorated with colors and modern patterns. The interiors combine the shades of green, white and some orange. The single bed is of white color and the wardrobes provide ample storage space in front. Upon entering the room there is a study table with an orange colored wall. The white tiles flooring in the house makes it look more spacious. The combination of bedsheets with the curtains just looks perfect in the room.
The Modular kitchen looks just as amazingly set as all the other rooms of the house. The wooden work enhances the rich feel of the area and the tall shelf placed right in front of the kitchen can be used for placing some cutlery and nice crockery in the house. The small slab at the entrance serves as a counter top with a raised table. The big window opening brightens up the kitchen and helps get rid of the cooking smells.
The Master bedroom consists of a wooden double bed with simple bed side table with it. The long and efficient wardrobe in the front of the bed is made of wood and is aptly placed to utilize the space. The bedroom of course has to have enough space for storage. A small dressing area is very amiably placed besides the wardrobe and a stylish stool kept along with it. The master Bathroom is attached to the master dressing room at the entrance. The wooden doors and the color combination of the room make it look very traditional and wonderfully spacious. The huge window of the fourth wall is covered with blinds and the room lighted up perfectly.
The very traditional design of the double bed placed in the guest room makes it look even more fabulous. The color combination used in the room brightens up the room and makes it look a traditionally modern and a lively place to stay in. The wooden shelves and drawers have that ample space to store things in it. For the guests to store their things it becomes easy if this kind of space it provided to them. The brown and yellow shades of the blinds on the windows go very well with the wooden furniture used in the room.
Now isn’t it a house one would want to live in? This is a traditional yet modern amenities equipped complete house. It is not that difficult to decorate a house but to choose per the taste is a very important thing to do. The Pandya & Co. did a beautiful job with this house and many more. Placing the ethnic things in an equally beautiful manner in harmony with modern designs and stylish patterns, this is a well designed interior of the house.
If you would like to see more ideas on apartment designs take a look at this ideabook on a sleek london apartment here.