An apartment sparkling with tradition

The very traditional design of the double bed placed in the guest room makes it look even more fabulous. The color combination used in the room brightens up the room and makes it look a traditionally modern and a lively place to stay in. The wooden shelves and drawers have that ample space to store things in it. For the guests to store their things it becomes easy if this kind of space it provided to them. The brown and yellow shades of the blinds on the windows go very well with the wooden furniture used in the room.

Now isn’t it a house one would want to live in? This is a traditional yet modern amenities equipped complete house. It is not that difficult to decorate a house but to choose per the taste is a very important thing to do. The Pandya & Co. did a beautiful job with this house and many more. Placing the ethnic things in an equally beautiful manner in harmony with modern designs and stylish patterns, this is a well designed interior of the house.

