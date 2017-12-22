5 gorgeous Indian homes (with floor plans) that will inspire you to build your own house

Everyone dreams of building their own home… a beautiful house that includes every little detail they want. However, many homeowners end up disappointed with the way their house turns out. Having a house plan with all the elements outlined is essential for ensuring that your home is built exactly how you envisaged it. It should be a perfect blend of beauty and functionality.

In this article, we bring you images of 5 lovely homes with floor plans that you can use to build your house. They will help you to understand the cruciality of a good house plan and how to distribute spaces efficiently, or to connect them cleverly. Get inspired by these modern house designs and plans to start building your new home or renovating an old one.