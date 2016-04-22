8 amazing ideas to use stone floors in your home

With so many types of stones out there, it can be tricky to decide which one you should use. The hardness and porosity of natural stones are vital aspects that require your consideration. Also, less porous stones are more resistant towards stains. So, for areas like the entryway or halls where people walk around all the time, granite or slate is a wise choice. Marble is softer and is more often used in bathrooms and kitchens. But if you feel that you can maintain the grandeur of marble properly then feel free to try it on staircases and halls as pictured above.

Stones are found in both light and dark shades. So for the stone flooring in a small room, pick large tiles in lighter hues which will lend the feeling of additional space. Keep an eye on your budget too while implementing stone floors. Remember that the harder, denser and better quality the stone, the higher it will cost. So if you can’t afford marble, go for limestone or travertine which can look very aesthetically pleasing too.