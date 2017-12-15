15 staircases of steel to steal your heart!

Stairways are essentially the connection between the many floors of a building. Since they stand elevated, it is essential that you pay attention to them lest they look bent and out of shape. Here are 15 staircases to help reinvent yours.
A marble stairway might take you back a few years, but no one ever said that was a bad thing! Top this off with a a wooden railing and this is one amazing staircase!
If you want to match your staircase to that of your wooden flooring then pick out a staircase like this. The glass lining syncs in with the overall theme of the room as well.
A curvy stairway which opens up into the ground floor adds a touch of elegance to the entire area. To take things to another level, you could go ahead and add lights to each stair so that each one is highlighted.
All decked up in white, this staircase stands out, hosting a library of books beneath it. The all white theme, combined with the beige flooring makes this room picture perfect.
If you're going for a more classy look, then glass might be just the thing you need. A wooden balustrade to match the wood topped staircases could complete this picture indeed.
Modern staircases could make their way into your home if you like. This staircase can particularly be applied to the basement stairway or perhaps one leading to the attic. Simple steel railings, coated with black painting with wooden steps complete this staircase.
Here's a simple, yet elegant staircase that will leave you wanting more. The simplistic demeanor is an indication of how effective smaller details can be.
A simple stairway with wooden rungs leading to the upper floor awaits your presence. The silver railings take this, otherwise simple stairway to a whole new level.
Small home? Worry not, homify has just the thing!
Black bordered staircases with transparent white sheets are also a great way to make a statement. This stairway works exceptionally well with a wooden floor as is depicted in this image.
When it comes to staircases of steel, a coating of black paint can work exceptionally well. The best thing about black is that it works with just about any backdrop, so gelling in wouldn't be a problem.
How would you like to walk in thin air? With this staircase you could perhaps fool onlookers to think you're doing just that! Let these futuristic stairs do all the talking for you.
Here are 15 spectacular staircase railings!
Unleash your creativity to uncover staircases similar to this one. A guitar cut out in the side makes for what looks like an open guitar case with the railing serving as the strings.
At first glance, this stairway looks to be without railings, but a close up would unravel a string of railings that hold this staircase up.
Stairway lighting is something you need to be paying attention to, don't you think?
Symmetry seems to have taken over this household as this staircase clearly depicts. Silver, vertical railings hold up the balustrade that makes perfect squares as it spirals downwards.