Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 staircases of steel to steal your heart!

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
入間の家, 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Stairways are essentially the connection between the many floors of a building. Since they stand elevated, it is essential that you pay attention to them lest they look bent and out of shape. Here are 15 staircases to help reinvent yours. 

1. Chocolate brown

新東方-梯間 大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計 Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計

新東方-梯間

大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計
大不列顛空間感室內裝修設計

A marble stairway might take you back a few years, but no one ever said that was a bad thing! Top this off with a a wooden railing and this is one amazing staircase!

2. Coffee brown

入間の家, 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
白砂孝洋建築設計事務所

白砂孝洋建築設計事務所
白砂孝洋建築設計事務所
白砂孝洋建築設計事務所

If you want to match your staircase to that of your wooden flooring then pick out a staircase like this. The glass lining syncs in with the overall theme of the room as well. 

3. Opulence beckons

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

A curvy stairway which opens up into the ground floor adds a touch of elegance to the entire area. To take things to another level, you could go ahead and add lights to each stair so that each one is highlighted. 

4. Stairway to heaven

Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules Design Rules Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Rules

Design Rules
Design Rules
Design Rules

All decked up in white, this staircase stands out, hosting a library of books beneath it. The all white theme, combined with the beige flooring makes this room picture perfect. 

5. Say it with glass

Загородный дом в стиле ар-деко, Архитектурное Бюро "Капитель" Архитектурное Бюро 'Капитель' Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Архитектурное Бюро <q>Капитель</q>

Архитектурное Бюро "Капитель"
Архитектурное Бюро <q>Капитель</q>
Архитектурное Бюро "Капитель"

If you're going for a more classy look, then glass might be just the thing you need. A wooden balustrade to match the wood topped staircases could complete this picture indeed.

6. Modern

Industrial Loft II, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Modern staircases could make their way into your home if you like. This staircase can particularly be applied to the basement stairway or perhaps one leading to the attic. Simple steel railings, coated with black painting with wooden steps complete this staircase. 


7. Yet another one of divinity

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's a simple, yet elegant staircase that will leave you wanting more. The simplistic demeanor is an indication of how effective smaller details can be. 

8. Silver plated

ほどよく自然体でかっこよく暮す家「BROOKLYN HOUSE」, オレンジハウス オレンジハウス Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
オレンジハウス

オレンジハウス
オレンジハウス
オレンジハウス

A simple stairway with wooden rungs leading to the upper floor awaits your presence. The silver railings take this, otherwise simple stairway to a whole new level. 

Small home? Worry not, homify has just the thing!

9. Black beauty

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black bordered staircases with transparent white sheets are also a great way to make a statement. This stairway works exceptionally well with a wooden floor as is depicted in this image. 

10. Back to black

Casa Bosque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

When it comes to staircases of steel, a coating of black paint can work exceptionally well. The best thing about black is that it works with just about any backdrop, so gelling in wouldn't be a problem. 

11. Futuristic

Einfamilienhaus im Filstal, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Schiller Architektur BDA

Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA
Schiller Architektur BDA

How would you like to walk in thin air? With this staircase you could perhaps fool onlookers to think you're doing just that! Let these futuristic stairs do all the talking for you. 

Here are 15 spectacular staircase railings!

12. The musical way

Guitar Staircase Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Musical instrument,String instrument,String instrument,Plucked string instruments,String instrument accessory,Guitar accessory,Guitar,Wood,Musical instrument accessory,Folk instrument
Preetham Interior Designer

Guitar Staircase

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Unleash your creativity to uncover staircases similar to this one. A guitar cut out in the side makes for what looks like an open guitar case with the railing serving as the strings. 

13. Invincible

Remodelación Casa Limonares, Melipilla, RM, Chile, Landeros & Charles Architects Landeros & Charles Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Landeros &amp; Charles Architects

Remodelación Casa Limonares, Melipilla, RM, Chile

Landeros & Charles Architects
Landeros &amp; Charles Architects
Landeros & Charles Architects

At first glance, this stairway looks to be without railings, but a close up would unravel a string of railings that hold this staircase up. 

Stairway lighting is something you need to be paying attention to, don't you think?

14. All squared up

CASA ARIANA (2016), unoenseis Estudio unoenseis Estudio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
unoenseis Estudio

unoenseis Estudio
unoenseis Estudio
unoenseis Estudio

Symmetry seems to have taken over this household as this staircase clearly depicts. Silver, vertical railings hold up the balustrade that makes perfect squares as it spirals downwards. 

15. En route to Naturalism

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who wouldn't like to stroll beside an impressive set up such as this? With plenty of room for experimentation, you are spoiled for one too many choices! 

भारतीय घरों के लिए 10 सर्वश्रेष्ठ छोटे बाथरूम डिजाइन
Which steel staircase stole your heart?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks