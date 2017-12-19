10 tricks to increase the value of your house

If you have plans to sell your house in the future or invest it little by little so that it goes up in value, you must take into account that it is necessary to give constant maintenance to the building and facilities: painting at least once a year, both exterior and interior, check water pipes and wiring once a year, installation of gas and pipes every six months, reinforce structures and seal cracks whenever they appear, waterproof and insulate ceilings and walls, do gardening, repair damaged floors and slabs , etc.

The truth is that maintaining a house in good condition is an endless task, but essential so that it does not lose its value. However, it is not the only thing you can do to maintain the value of your home, you can even increase it if you make some changes. These are small investments that can be scheduled throughout the year, so you do not decapitalize, and in the end you have a nicer house and, in the case of an appraisal to sell, inherit or mortgage, it has a higher price . We invite you to learn some of these tricks that, well planned, will not mean a heavy economic investment but an investment in the future for the benefit of your family. You can also refer to our article titled 'home remodeling ideas to add value to your property if it's more of what you're looking for.