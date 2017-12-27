15 ideas to cover the facade of your house

The facade of our house, the face that we show to others, is the personality that we express from our intimate space, from our home. Taking care of it, giving it constant maintenance, making it look cute, clean, illuminated and radiant is part of the tasks that as inhabitants of a house, we have.

Not only does the appearance of the facade increase the value of the house, it also creates a more welcoming home for its residents. You can integrate some decorative details such as vegetation, some pots, a nice floor, a mosaic on the fence, a fence and coatings in certain areas that enhance the volume and depth of the space. In this book of ideas we bring you 15 types of coating and finishes for a spectacular facade.