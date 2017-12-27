Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 ideas to cover the facade of your house

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
CD8, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The facade of our house, the face that we show to others, is the personality that we express from our intimate space, from our home. Taking care of it, giving it constant maintenance, making it look cute, clean, illuminated and radiant is part of the tasks that as inhabitants of a house, we have.

Not only does the appearance of the facade increase the value of the house, it also creates a more welcoming home for its residents. You can integrate some decorative details such as vegetation, some pots, a nice floor, a mosaic on the fence, a fence and coatings in certain areas that enhance the volume and depth of the space. In this book of ideas we bring you 15 types of coating and finishes for a spectacular facade.

1. Wood type tile

CASA EV, FERAARQUITECTOS FERAARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses
FERAARQUITECTOS

FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

You can cover certain walls of the second floor and details on the ground floor with ceramic or porcelain tile with a wooden appearance, as it not only gives a warm and beautiful image but protects the structure against harsh weather and has more resistance than wood on its own. Try to combine the design with black aluminum or steel marquetry.

2. Blocks of quarry stone

Casa MRT, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The quarry stone has the virtue of being in several shades, combining different colors in the same design and found in different formats. One of them is in rectangular blocks. They are pieces with the size of a brick and with different thicknesses that are sticking on the stepped wooden wall, just like the bricks themselves, achieving a texture of incredible reliefs and shadows.

3. Wood and steel

M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

An excellent combination for contemporary facades is created with wooden slats in different shades and dark steel structures, in gray or black. The appearance is modern and glamorous yet without losing warmth, thanks to the wood.

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at our article titled '3 magical home facade renovations.'

4. Concrete blocks

House of Respect and Happiness, studio_GAON studio_GAON Houses
studio_GAON

House of Respect and Happiness

studio_GAON
studio_GAON
studio_GAON

More than a coating, this texture consists of leaving the cast concrete structure apparent but working the bending and sectioning of the pieces. This consists of organizing the casting in such a way that they look like concrete plates that are anchored to form the building. Of course, there are also prefabricated concrete walls with which you can build anchoring with each other. The appearance is industrial, rustic and very modern.

5. Stone, wood and steel

Casa Manantiales, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern houses
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

A tall and slender stone wall in the foreground in front of a rectangular and smooth wall looks great covered in neutral tones. The design closes with a dark wooden door and a pair of steel lattices in brown tones to balance the colors.

For more ideas and inspiration, here is how to design the ideal facade.

6. Rustic marble blocks

Casa Real de las Lomas 3, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Modern houses
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

You can build or cover the wall of the entrance of your house with travertine blocks of rustic style, in pieces that are perfectly modulated on the surface. And to contrast you can include a volcanic stone wall: pink with gray, an excellent combination.


7. Wooden slats

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern houses
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

Wooden slats will always look good as they are warm and have many shades and qualities. There is even special wood for humid zones, for cold zones, for dry regions and they can even serve as insulation. Latticework, in a lining of a complete wall or in a section of the facade, will give your house the charming touch it needs.

8. Irregular flagstone

CASA WIP, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos Modern houses
Trama Arquitectos

Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

To give a natural and rustic touch, you can put a wall or fence near the main entrance with pieces of irregular stone on a light colored board to create a natural and very striking design.

9. Contrasting textures

Cumbres Elite Premier, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Surfaces which are completely smooth and in contrasting colors need a detail that enhances their beauty, and there is nothing better than pieces of quartzite in reddish, yellow and sand-colored shades. The come in neutral and attractive colors, which will give greater life to the seriousness of the plain colors.

10. Floated cement or rustic riprap

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

After the construction and the chosen insulation system, you can cover the building with a simple repellado, that is, with a cement mixture on the structure, but the idea is that you leave a rustic, unpolished texture. You can do it simply by floating the mixture, either using a textured roller or with a spatula of thick and irregular wood. The finish will be attractive and you can leave it apparent or give it a traditional color like brown, king blue or Mexican pink.

11. Combination of colors and materials

CASA-EB, RIVERA ARQUITECTOS RIVERA ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS

RIVERA ARQUITECTOS
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS

A good combination of colors, tonalities and textures can make the most boring facade the most attractive! This house has a wall in the foreground in brown, with a parapet and marquetry in the same color but with a more intense tone. In the second and third planes are walls in creamy color, contrasting beautifully with the brown shades. In the background and next to the entrance, a light wood plate of slats integrates a third color, and to balance the three tones, a surface covered in blocks of stone of the three colors closes the design in front of the first floor garage.

12. Liming or painting on the material

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

For a rural touch to harmonize with the rustic and natural feel, you can simply whitewash the entire building, whether bricks, concrete blocks, masonry, etc. You can also paint with a uniform color that is not white. The idea is that the texture of the construction material stands out under the color and looks natural and fresh.

13. Decorative blocks

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

This material can serve not just to cover but to create a kind of over-facade, functioning as a latticework to protect corridors or inner courtyards. There are many designs that can be painted or left in natural color. The effect is attractive because its shapes generate curiosity and are fun.

14. Painted concrete

Casa en Valle de Bravo, Revah Arqs Revah Arqs Modern houses
Revah Arqs

Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs
Revah Arqs

If you decide to leave the apparent concrete material with the signs of the formwork, you can give it a style twist by painting this texture, without coating it with any mixture, just directly painting on it. Or, integrate the color from the mix itself. The effect is simple but natural and rustic.

15. Framed windows and doors

CD8, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Modern houses
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

To enhance the appearance of the main entrance, the balcony windows can be highlighted with some special details as pictured here. You can install some bordering tiles, like a kind of valance, around the openings. A tile with the design of your preference but that is uniform will give a discreet and elegant touch, but the walls should have a light and neutral color, like white, cream or sand. 

We hope the information here has been useful. For more related ideas, you can refer to our article titled 'how to choose material for the facade of a house.'

22 Gardens that your backyard needs right away!
Which were the most helpful tips here for you? 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks