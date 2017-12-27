15 ideas to cover the facade of your house

The facade of our house, the face that we show to others, is the personality that we express from our intimate space, from our home. Taking care of it, giving it constant maintenance, making it look cute, clean, illuminated and radiant is part of the tasks that as inhabitants of a house, we have.
Not only does the appearance of the facade increase the value of the house, it also creates a more welcoming home for its residents. You can integrate some decorative details such as vegetation, some pots, a nice floor, a mosaic on the fence, a fence and coatings in certain areas that enhance the volume and depth of the space. In this book of ideas we bring you 15 types of coating and finishes for a spectacular facade.
You can cover certain walls of the second floor and details on the ground floor with ceramic or porcelain tile with a wooden appearance, as it not only gives a warm and beautiful image but protects the structure against harsh weather and has more resistance than wood on its own. Try to combine the design with black aluminum or steel marquetry.
The quarry stone has the virtue of being in several shades, combining different colors in the same design and found in different formats. One of them is in rectangular blocks. They are pieces with the size of a brick and with different thicknesses that are sticking on the stepped wooden wall, just like the bricks themselves, achieving a texture of incredible reliefs and shadows.
An excellent combination for contemporary facades is created with wooden slats in different shades and dark steel structures, in gray or black. The appearance is modern and glamorous yet without losing warmth, thanks to the wood.
For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at our article titled '3 magical home facade renovations.'
More than a coating, this texture consists of leaving the cast concrete structure apparent but working the bending and sectioning of the pieces. This consists of organizing the casting in such a way that they look like concrete plates that are anchored to form the building. Of course, there are also prefabricated concrete walls with which you can build anchoring with each other. The appearance is industrial, rustic and very modern.
A tall and slender stone wall in the foreground in front of a rectangular and smooth wall looks great covered in neutral tones. The design closes with a dark wooden door and a pair of steel lattices in brown tones to balance the colors.
For more ideas and inspiration, here is how to design the ideal facade.
You can build or cover the wall of the entrance of your house with travertine blocks of rustic style, in pieces that are perfectly modulated on the surface. And to contrast you can include a volcanic stone wall: pink with gray, an excellent combination.
Wooden slats will always look good as they are warm and have many shades and qualities. There is even special wood for humid zones, for cold zones, for dry regions and they can even serve as insulation. Latticework, in a lining of a complete wall or in a section of the facade, will give your house the charming touch it needs.
To give a natural and rustic touch, you can put a wall or fence near the main entrance with pieces of irregular stone on a light colored board to create a natural and very striking design.
Surfaces which are completely smooth and in contrasting colors need a detail that enhances their beauty, and there is nothing better than pieces of quartzite in reddish, yellow and sand-colored shades. The come in neutral and attractive colors, which will give greater life to the seriousness of the plain colors.
After the construction and the chosen insulation system, you can cover the building with a simple repellado, that is, with a cement mixture on the structure, but the idea is that you leave a rustic, unpolished texture. You can do it simply by floating the mixture, either using a textured roller or with a spatula of thick and irregular wood. The finish will be attractive and you can leave it apparent or give it a traditional color like brown, king blue or Mexican pink.
A good combination of colors, tonalities and textures can make the most boring facade the most attractive! This house has a wall in the foreground in brown, with a parapet and marquetry in the same color but with a more intense tone. In the second and third planes are walls in creamy color, contrasting beautifully with the brown shades. In the background and next to the entrance, a light wood plate of slats integrates a third color, and to balance the three tones, a surface covered in blocks of stone of the three colors closes the design in front of the first floor garage.
For a rural touch to harmonize with the rustic and natural feel, you can simply whitewash the entire building, whether bricks, concrete blocks, masonry, etc. You can also paint with a uniform color that is not white. The idea is that the texture of the construction material stands out under the color and looks natural and fresh.
This material can serve not just to cover but to create a kind of over-facade, functioning as a latticework to protect corridors or inner courtyards. There are many designs that can be painted or left in natural color. The effect is attractive because its shapes generate curiosity and are fun.
If you decide to leave the apparent concrete material with the signs of the formwork, you can give it a style twist by painting this texture, without coating it with any mixture, just directly painting on it. Or, integrate the color from the mix itself. The effect is simple but natural and rustic.
To enhance the appearance of the main entrance, the balcony windows can be highlighted with some special details as pictured here. You can install some bordering tiles, like a kind of valance, around the openings. A tile with the design of your preference but that is uniform will give a discreet and elegant touch, but the walls should have a light and neutral color, like white, cream or sand.
We hope the information here has been useful. For more related ideas, you can refer to our article titled 'how to choose material for the facade of a house.'