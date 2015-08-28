Family house in simple style

Do you love simple houses? If you answered yes, then today is your lucky day. Here we showcase a wonderful simple cubic house. But be aware—this is not your everyday standard machine for living in. This is a house par excellence; it captures all the modern trends of home and living. Extremely uncomplicated in its design approach, it creates a dialogue with its surroundings. Ready to move on…

In addition to the clear cubic structure inherent to its form, the interior inspired us tremendously. It's a nice mix of modern living elements set in the countryside. The firm responsible for this design are Swiss architects Marty Häuser AG, who without doubt are renowned for their modern and sleek home designs. Lets take a closer look.