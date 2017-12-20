Your browser is out-of-date.

14 beautiful fences which can give your house more privacy

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Loading admin actions …

Neighbors are important, but sometimes you just want to avoid seeing them and relax in the privacy of your own garden, without feeling obliged to answer the many questions your neighbors always have. After all, the garden is the perfect place to relax with its serene atmosphere and the lack of distractions that comes from the TV, music and so on. However, there is one very important element to making the garden the perfect place for relaxation, and that is a fence surrounding the garden and the house. Today, we have picked out the 14 most ideal fences for giving your home the privacy it deserves and complimenting your garden and house exteriors as well. Let's take a look, shall we? 

1. Build a high wall to cover the view

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern garden
2. Wooden fences are still a classic choice

Revitalisierung eines Einfamilienhauses, Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Wooden fences look great, but they require more maintenance. Here are some easy steps to maintain the garden fence.

3. Natural stone is a captivating material

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern garden
4. Mineral glaze in minimalist style

Garage C, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern garage/shed Concrete Black
5. Planting trees around the garden

Modernes Haus mit klassischer Klinkerfassade, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Classic style garden
6. Metal fencing style

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
7. A hanging garden on the wall

Jardín Vertical Sostenible/ vertical urban gardens , thesustainableproject thesustainableproject Mediterranean style garden
8. Bamboo fence

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
9. Brick wall is interwoven with stone

Deluxe-Betonzäune mit Gestaltungselementen, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
10. Fences made of concrete

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
11. The combination of trees and rocks

homify Garden Fencing & walls
12. Exposed brick wall

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Outdoor Kitchen

For more ideas and inspiration, you can have a look at 20 fences perfect for delineating your terrain with style.

13. The stone wall style is rustic

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
14. The timeless power of rock

Mülltonnenbox ToPaBox, Rollomeister Rollomeister Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc
If you're still confused about what type of fencing to choose for your house, have a look at our article titled 'which fence to choose for your home.'

18 beautiful staircases for small houses – you can build them right now!
Which one is the ideal fence for your house? 


Discover home inspiration!

