6 things to know before buying a mattress

Buying a mattress is not cheap, especially if you want a high quality one. So do not make any impulsive shopping decisions, instead research the price range of mattresses available and decide on how much you want to spend on one before you decide to buy a mattress. This way, you can avoid overspending and regretting it later. Watch out for extra superficial features to the mattresses as these features do little to make the functionality any better but just spike up the prices. Stay away from such promotional gimmicks.

Here are some tips on how to prevent dust mites on your mattress: declare war on house dust mites.